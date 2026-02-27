Singapore funeral service launches grief support music album and book

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2026 - Direct Funeral Services, Singapore's leading funeral service provider, introduces new approaches to grief support with the launch of two pioneering resources: Music for Comfort and The Colours of Missing You.



Music for Comfort is the world's first music album developed using monaural beats specifically designed for grief support in open spaces, while The Colours of Missing You is a children's book that guides both young and old through the experience of grief using colour and storytelling. Together, these resources offer gentle, accessible pathways for emotional expression and reflection.



In line with the same commitment to bridging tradition and technology, Direct Funeral Services has also introduced Memory Weave, an AI-driven tool designed to help families honour and celebrate their loved ones through deeply personalised digital tributes, extending remembrance beyond the farewell.



Music for Comfort, a global first in funeral sound healing Driven by a deep understanding of the needs of grieving families, Direct Funeral Services partnered with The TENG Company to co-develop Music for Comfort. The album is positioned as the world's first to utilise monaural beats specifically designed for grief support in open environments such as funeral wakes.



Comprising 10 original tracks, the album was developed in collaboration with researchers from the Singapore Institute of Technology, with compositions aligned to the emotional stages of farewell. Early research findings indicate promising reductions in commonly reported grief-related symptoms, including anxiety and emotional overwhelm.



Alongside the album, Memory Weave, an interactive digital tool that offers families and friends a collaborative way to celebrate a life well lived. Attendees can contribute photos, videos, or audio messages via the app. These shared memories are then woven into a personalised digital montage, accompanied by music from the Music for Comfort album and played throughout the wake, offering attendees an intimate and reflective glimpse into the many facets of the departed's life.



Jenny Tay, Managing Director at Direct Funeral Services, shares, "Every person's life is a tapestry of stories and moments that deserve to be celebrated. With Memory Weave, we aim to provide families with meaningful ways to remember their loved ones, while creating a deeply personal farewell. By combining innovation with compassion, we hope to honour the beauty of each life lived."



While Music for Comfort was initially conceived for funeral settings, its therapeutic potential extends beyond death care. The album may also support individuals navigating other forms of emotional loss, including divorce, illness, separation, or major life transitions. Building on The TENG Company's Music for Mindfulness album released in 2023, Music for Comfort represents a continued exploration into emotional well-being through music. Four of the album's ten tracks were released on Spotify in the last quarter of 2025:



(https://open.spotify.com/album/1KBClxkYV8YN78UdqTXjw5?si=XeYiRmXwR-mInRV3i vQzLA).



The Colours of Missing You, a tender guide through loss Written by Darren, The Colours of Missing You is an exquisitely illustrated book that helps both children and adults navigate the intricate emotions of grief. Inspired by Darren's personal experience of losing his sister in 2022, and drawing on his expertise as a psychotherapist and leader in the deathcare industry. As the third title in a series of grief-support publications, this book uniquely uses the colours of the rainbow to represent the non-linear nature of grief.



Each colour - from red for anger to blue for sadness and indigo for healing - invites readers to acknowledge and process their feelings without judgment. The book's captivating visuals were brought to life by Shan Jiang, a Shanghai-born, London-based artist renowned for his collaborations with global brands like Nike and NASA.



"The typical ways of addressing grief through silence, avoidance, or clinical terms can feel heavy and inaccessible. What we need is a softer entry point. Music and story help us feel first, before we think," said Darren TK Cheng, CEO of Direct Funeral Services.



Together, these initiatives by Direct Funeral Services reflect a growing shift towards more compassionate and inclusive approaches to grief support in Singapore, underscoring how thoughtful integration of art, technology and human care can create meaningful spaces for remembrance, reflection and healing.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.