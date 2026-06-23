SIM urges students to strengthen personal statements for university applications

SIM Application Process - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/admissions/application-process What makes a great personal statement - https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/accessibility/transcripts/personal-statement How to write a statement for MBA - https://www.inspirafutures.com/blog/how-to-write-a-statement-of-purpose-for-mba-admission MBA Statement of Purpose Examples - https://bemoacademicconsulting.com/blog/mba-statement-of-purpose-example

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 June 2026 - In today's competitive education landscape, students are increasingly expected to do more than simply meet academic admission requirements. Education advisors say that writing a strong personal statement for university applications is becoming similar to crafting a compelling CV for a job application. While qualifications and grades may help applicants meet eligibility criteria, a personal statement allows prospective students to communicate their motivations, experiences, and aspirations beyond academic results.Over at the Singapore Institute of Management, most programmes primarily assess applicants based on academic qualifications and programme specific eligibility requirements. However, selected postgraduate programmes, such as the University of Birmingham Master of Business Administration offered at SIM, may require applicants to submit a Statement of Purpose as part of the admissions process. Even for programmes where a personal statement is not mandatory, education experts suggest that submitting one can still strengthen an application by providing additional context about the applicant's interests, goals, and readiness for higher education.According to guidance from the University of Birmingham, a strong personal statement should clearly communicate an applicant's motivation, interests, and suitability for the programme. Admissions tutors note that the opening section is particularly important, as it creates the first impression and helps establish the applicant's enthusiasm and direction.Education experts also recommend that applicants explain how their academic background, professional experiences, and personal achievements have shaped their interest in the chosen field of study. Relevant experiences such as internships, leadership roles, volunteer work, and professional accomplishments can help demonstrate initiative, growth, and readiness for higher education. Rather than simply listing activities, applicants should reflect on what they learned from these experiences and how they contributed to their personal development.The University of Birmingham further advises students to avoid overly generic statements and instead tailor their applications to the specific programme they are applying for. Demonstrating an understanding of the programme structure, learning outcomes, and career relevance can help strengthen the application, particularly for postgraduate programmes such as the MBA.Authenticity is another important factor highlighted by university admissions advisors. Applicants are encouraged to present a genuine reflection of their interests, ambitions, and experiences rather than relying on exaggerated language or generic phrases. In terms of structure, admissions guidance generally recommends presenting information in a clear and organised manner. A strong personal statement typically includes an introduction outlining academic or professional interests, relevant experiences and achievements, career aspirations, and reasons for choosing the programme. Applicants should also proofread carefully to ensure clarity, grammatical accuracy, and consistency throughout the document.https://www.sim.edu.sg/

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