SIM signs 14-year solar PPA with Peak Energy

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 August 2026 – The Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), one of Singapore's leading private, not-for-profit education and lifelong learning institutions, has signed a long-term solar agreement with Peak Energy, a clean-energy platform that develops, owns and operates renewable assets across Asia Pacific.

Under the agreement, Peak Energy will design, finance, build, own and operate an approximately 900 kWp onsite solar installation at SIM's campus on Clementi Road, Singapore. The system is expected to generate approximately 1,100 MWh of clean energy annually, with SIM securing solar power at a rate at least 45% lower than SIM's prevailing electricity prices.



The project is structured as a 14-year power purchase agreement (PPA), under which SIM will purchase solar power generated onsite at a competitive rate, with no upfront capital investment required. Peak Energy will retain responsibility for the installation, ongoing operations and maintenance of the system throughout the contract term.



Businesses and institutions in Singapore are facing some of the most expensive power prices in the region, a position under further strain from rapid growth in data centers and AI-driven electricity demand across the region. That pressure has been compounded by the country's heavy reliance on imported gas for power generation, with recent disruption to global LNG supply linked to the conflict in Iran adding further volatility to energy prices. Against this backdrop of structurally rising and increasingly unpredictable energy costs, SIM's move to lock in a long-term solar agreement offers a rare source of price certainty, in addition to SIM seeing it as a source of green and renewable energy as part of its sustainability drive.



The agreement reflects a broader shift among Singapore's education and institutional operators to reduce exposure to grid electricity and lower their environmental footprint, as onsite solar becomes an increasingly viable option for campuses with substantial rooftop capacity.



"Sustainability is increasingly part of how we think and operate, and how we prepare our learners for the future. This agreement is a discernable step in that direction: bringing onsite solar to our Clementi Road campus reduces our environmental footprint and helps us play a part in Singapore's sustainability drive. We are pleased to partner with Peak Energy on this journey," said Vincent Siow, Senior Lead/M&E - Campus Infra & Services, Singapore Institute of Management.



"This partnership reflects the growing recognition Peak Energy has built in Singapore, both on the technical delivery side and in the financial strength we bring to long-term energy infrastructure. At a time when energy markets remain unbalanced and costs unpredictable, we're able to give an institution like SIM a clear, structural way to unlock significant cost savings while securing reliable power for the long term," said Gavin Adda, CEO of Peak Energy.



https://www.peakenergy.asia/ and www.sim.edu.sg

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