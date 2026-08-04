Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SIM signs 14-year solar PPA with Peak Energy

August 04, 2026 | 10:19
(0) user say
The Singapore Institute of Management signed a 14-year power purchase agreement with Peak Energy that will cut its energy rates by more than 45 per cent while delivering approximately 1,100 MWh of solar energy annually to its Clementi Road campus.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 August 2026 – The Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), one of Singapore's leading private, not-for-profit education and lifelong learning institutions, has signed a long-term solar agreement with Peak Energy, a clean-energy platform that develops, owns and operates renewable assets across Asia Pacific.

Under the agreement, Peak Energy will design, finance, build, own and operate an approximately 900 kWp onsite solar installation at SIM's campus on Clementi Road, Singapore. The system is expected to generate approximately 1,100 MWh of clean energy annually, with SIM securing solar power at a rate at least 45% lower than SIM's prevailing electricity prices.

The project is structured as a 14-year power purchase agreement (PPA), under which SIM will purchase solar power generated onsite at a competitive rate, with no upfront capital investment required. Peak Energy will retain responsibility for the installation, ongoing operations and maintenance of the system throughout the contract term.

Businesses and institutions in Singapore are facing some of the most expensive power prices in the region, a position under further strain from rapid growth in data centers and AI-driven electricity demand across the region. That pressure has been compounded by the country's heavy reliance on imported gas for power generation, with recent disruption to global LNG supply linked to the conflict in Iran adding further volatility to energy prices. Against this backdrop of structurally rising and increasingly unpredictable energy costs, SIM's move to lock in a long-term solar agreement offers a rare source of price certainty, in addition to SIM seeing it as a source of green and renewable energy as part of its sustainability drive.

The agreement reflects a broader shift among Singapore's education and institutional operators to reduce exposure to grid electricity and lower their environmental footprint, as onsite solar becomes an increasingly viable option for campuses with substantial rooftop capacity.

"Sustainability is increasingly part of how we think and operate, and how we prepare our learners for the future. This agreement is a discernable step in that direction: bringing onsite solar to our Clementi Road campus reduces our environmental footprint and helps us play a part in Singapore's sustainability drive. We are pleased to partner with Peak Energy on this journey," said Vincent Siow, Senior Lead/M&E - Campus Infra & Services, Singapore Institute of Management.

"This partnership reflects the growing recognition Peak Energy has built in Singapore, both on the technical delivery side and in the financial strength we bring to long-term energy infrastructure. At a time when energy markets remain unbalanced and costs unpredictable, we're able to give an institution like SIM a clear, structural way to unlock significant cost savings while securing reliable power for the long term," said Gavin Adda, CEO of Peak Energy.

https://www.peakenergy.asia/ and www.sim.edu.sg

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Peak Energy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SIM Singapore Institute of Management Peak Energy PPA

Related Contents

MoIT to resolve issues for Long An I and II LNG power plants

MoIT to resolve issues for Long An I and II LNG power plants

SIM urges students to strengthen personal statements for university applications

SIM urges students to strengthen personal statements for university applications

SIM students connect with industry mentors via campus life

SIM students connect with industry mentors via campus life

SIM develops entrepreneurial talent through higher education

SIM develops entrepreneurial talent through higher education

SIM supports Singapore national servicemen returning to studies

SIM supports Singapore national servicemen returning to studies

SIM promotes career agility with micro credentials

SIM promotes career agility with micro credentials

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Etiqa launches Enrich Index Income with capital protection

Etiqa launches Enrich Index Income with capital protection

Thailand and Canada pilot carbon capture in cement sector

Thailand and Canada pilot carbon capture in cement sector

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Banyan Tree opens Mount Emei resort near UNESCO site

Banyan Tree opens Mount Emei resort near UNESCO site

Hisense launches PX4 Pro TriChroma Laser Cinema

Hisense launches PX4 Pro TriChroma Laser Cinema

35th Guzhen Lighting Fair set for October in Zhongshan

35th Guzhen Lighting Fair set for October in Zhongshan

Yili hosts 2026 World Dairy Industry Conference in Hohhot

Yili hosts 2026 World Dairy Industry Conference in Hohhot

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020