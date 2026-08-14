Airwallex and Air Corporate simplify Hong Kong corporate onboarding

Hong Kong SAR– Media OutReach Newswire – 14 August 2026 – Air Corporate, a Hong Kong-based digital corporate services provider, and Airwallex, a leading global payments and financial platform for modern businesses, have announced a strategic partnership that eliminates one of the most persistent friction points in business setup: the need to complete two separate applications for company registration and opening a payment account. Through a single application with Air Corporate, eligible founders now receive both a registered Hong Kong legal entity and a live Airwallex multi-currency account. To mark the launch, Airwallex and Air Corporate are sponsoring 10 Air Corporate clients each month with a complimentary upgrade to the fully-managed Expert package, removing the cost barrier that has historically kept early-stage founders on slower, self-managed paths.

Until now, setting up a business in Hong Kong has required two distinct processes. A founder first incorporates the company, then separately applies to a bank or payment provider, often resubmitting the same KYC, director, and shareholder documents that were already provided during incorporation. Approval timelines vary, rejections occur, and an incorporated company may remain unable to transact after the registration is complete. For founders trying to move quickly, this gap between incorporation and payment readiness has long been an operational obstacle.The Expert package serves as the primary component of this initiative. When a client onboards with Air Corporate under this tier, Air Corporate facilitates the entire Airwallex account-opening process on their behalf, thereby eliminating duplicate paperwork and the need for separate submissions to multiple providers. This consolidated approach allows founders to proceed from incorporation to operational status in as little as one to two weeks, compared to the typical weeks to months required for traditional banking solutions.Airwallex and Air Corporate are sponsoring a complimentary Expert upgrade for 10 Air Corporate clients each month. Founders who qualify receive a fully managed Airwallex account opening service at no additional cost. This is the same service available through the paid Expert tier. Sponsorship spots reset each month, with new availability opening to qualifying founders on an ongoing basis. Eligibility applies to new Air Corporate clients proceeding with company registration in Hong Kong, and available spots can be confirmed directly with the Air Corporate team.Hong Kong remains the leading jurisdiction for founders entering Asian markets. Offshore profits are not subject to local tax; there are no foreign exchange controls; incorporation is fast; and the territory serves as a direct gateway to Mainland China and ASEAN. For international businesses, Hong Kong company registration has become the standard first step in a regional expansion strategy, given that the legal, regulatory, and financial infrastructure required to operate internationally is already in place.Airwallex provides the payment infrastructure that enables day-one operability. Its platform supports multi-currency accounts, local collection in major currencies, foreign exchange at market-leading rates, and global payouts, all managed from a single interface. For founders operating across borders, having this capability active from the moment of incorporation removes the lag that typically delays first revenue and complicates early cash flow management."Our goal at Airwallex has always been to empower businesses to scale globally without borders or operational friction. Partnering with Air Corporate allows us to tackle one of the earliest and most persistent bottlenecks that founders face: the lag between becoming a legal entity and actually being able to transact. By consolidating company registration and financial setup into a single, seamless step, we are giving startups day-one operability so they can focus entirely on growth and building momentum from the very start," said Marcus Cheng, Associate Director, GTM Partnerships, SME & Growth, Airwallex Hong Kong.This solution is built for e-commerce brands, cross-border trade, professional service providers, , and first-time founders expanding into or out of Asia who need to be fully operational and able to collect payments upon registration, without having to manage two separate onboarding processes simultaneously.Founders can apply directly through Air Corporate and check the availability of the monthly sponsored Expert upgrade spots. Further information is available at Air-Corporate.com/hk/Airwallex. Terms and conditions apply.

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