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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Kuehne+Nagel expands Cambodian logistics capacity with new facility

August 14, 2026 | 11:17
(0) user say
Kuehne+Nagel has invested in a 20,000-square-metre Container Freight Station in Phnom Penh, more than tripling its local handling capacity by June 2027.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 August 2026 – Kuehne+Nagel has invested in a new Container Freight Station (CFS) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Scheduled for completion in June 2027, the facility will provide more than 20,000 sqm of warehouse space, helping customers manage growing trade volumes and move goods more efficiently within Cambodia and across the region.

Cambodia CFS groundbreaking event

Cambodia CFS groundbreaking event

Cambodia continues to strengthen its trade infrastructure, with Phnom Penh Autonomous Port handling around 600,000 TEUs and Sihanoukville Autonomous Port approximately 1.3 million TEUs in 2025. Complementing this growth, the new CFS is strategically located near key transport gateways, including both ports, Phnom Penh International Airport and cross-border road links to Thailand and Vietnam, facilitating cargo movements across the country and supporting regional logistics operations.

David Roussiere, Managing Director, Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar, Kuehne+Nagel, said: "This investment will more than triple our CFS capacity in Cambodia and strengthen our logistics capabilities in the country. With direct access to key transportation gateways and regional trade corridors, the facility will support customers in the consumer good industry as they navigate evolving supply chains and growing trade opportunities across the region."

Designed for cargo consolidation and handling operations, the new CFS will feature a raised-floor warehouse equipped with loading doors and dock levellers. It will offer a floor loading capacity of five tonnes per square metre and is expected to be certified to ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 standards.

The facility will also incorporate sustainability features including solar panels, skylight roofing, LED lighting, battery-operated forklifts, water infiltration systems and rainwater management infrastructure.

The investment reflects Kuehne+Nagel's continued focus on strengthening its logistics infrastructure in high-growth markets and supporting the expansion of regional and international trade.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Kuehne+Nagel Cambodia

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TagTag:
Kuehne+Nagel Cambodian logistics Container Freight Station Logistics infrastructure expansion

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