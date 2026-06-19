SIM students connect with industry mentors via campus life

SINGAPORE- Media OutReach Newswire - 19 June 2026 - For many students considering higher education, choosing an institution is not only about selecting a programme or qualification. Students are also looking for a learning environment where they belong, receive support, build confidence and connect with people who can help with understanding future career pathways.



At SIM Global Education (SIM GE), campus life is designed to complement academic learning by helping students develop networks, soft skills, career awareness and a stronger sense of community. SIM GE's holistic learning approach and culturally diverse environment aim to equip students with an all-rounded global education, while student life, career development and networking activities help students build competencies needed to thrive in the real world.



This is increasingly important in higher education. UNESCO's International Institute for Higher Education notes that student wellbeing is critical to academic success and personal development, and that inadequate support can affect learning outcomes, career readiness and students' ability to contribute meaningfully to society.



Addressing student concerns beyond the classroom

Students exploring higher education often face several practical concerns. They may wonder whether they will make friends, whether they will be supported if they struggle, whether they will have opportunities to develop leadership skills, and whether they can access career guidance before entering the workforce.



SIM GE addresses these concerns through a campus ecosystem that combines student clubs, leadership development, peer support, wellbeing programmes and career services. Through Project 1095, SIM GE highlights that education extends beyond books, exams and qualifications, encompassing knowledge, skills and activities both inside and outside the classroom. This approach supports students who want a fuller higher education experience to grow personally, socially and professionally.



Building networks through clubs and co-curricular activities

Student clubs and co-curricular activities are among the first ways SIM GE students build connections on campus. SIM offers nearly 80 student clubs across areas such as arts and culture, international student clubs, student councils, special interest groups, sports and fitness. These activities allow students to broaden their interests, discover new talents and interact with peers beyond their academic programmes.



For students, these communities can make networking feel more natural. Instead of viewing networking only as a formal career activity, students can begin by working with peers on events, competitions, club projects and leadership initiatives. These experiences help students develop communication, teamwork, confidence and relationship-building skills that are valuable in both campus life and the workplace.



Developing leadership and workplace-ready skills

Leadership opportunities are another important part of the SIM GE student experience. Project 1095 states that SIM aims to prepare every student to be a leader, with opportunities ranging from leadership positions in clubs, to workshops that help students take charge of their learning journey.



These experiences are relevant to students who want to strengthen their employability before graduation. By organising activities, leading teams, managing projects and engaging with different student groups, students can develop confidence and practical skills that support their future careers. Such skills are increasingly valued by employers. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs 2025 report identifies skills such as analytical thinking, resilience, flexibility, agility, leadership and social influence as important for the future workforce.



Connecting students with career guidance and industry networks

For students seeking more direct career support, SIM Career Connect helps students develop a competitive edge, build industry networks and professional connections, and align their career aspirations with real-world opportunities. This is a key part of helping students transition from academic learning to career readiness. Through career guidance, networking opportunities and employer engagement, students can better understand industry expectations and explore potential career pathways.



SIM's Employer Engagement team also works with industry partners to connect employers with SIM GE students, supporting employers in finding the right fit from its pool of talent, and provides. For students, this access to industry networks can help reduce uncertainty about life after graduation. It also gives them opportunities to gain exposure to professional environments, employer expectations and potential career directions while still studying.



The role of mentoring in student career development

Mentoring and professional guidance are important because students often need perspective as much as information. Research on employability-oriented higher education programmes has highlighted that higher education has increasingly focused on developing students' employability competences through mentoring programmes.



Within SIM GE's broader campus life and career ecosystem, students can connect with peers, student leaders, career advisors, employers and industry opportunities. These touchpoints help students build confidence, ask the right questions, learn from others' experiences and make more informed decisions about their future.



Helping students make a more confident higher education choice

As students consider their higher education options, many are looking for more than a classroom experience. They want to know whether they will be supported, whether they can build friendships, whether they will have access to career resources, and whether they can connect with people who can help them understand the world of work. At SIM Global Education, student life plays an important role in addressing these concerns. Through clubs, co-curricular activities, student leadership, peer support, wellbeing services, career guidance and employer engagement, SIM GE provides students with opportunities to build meaningful connections and develop future-ready skills.



For students choosing their next step in higher education, these experiences can make a significant difference. They help you move from uncertainty to confidence, from participation to leadership, and from academic learning to stronger career readiness.



Reference

SIM Global Education - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/university-partners-sim-ge/sim-ge New insights on countries' objectives to support student well-being in higher education - https://www.iesalc.unesco.org/en/articles/new-insights-countries-objectives-support-student-well-being-higher-education Project1095 - https://project1095.simge.edu.sg/ Future of Job Report - https://www.weforum.org/publications/the-future-of-jobs-report-2025/ SIM Career Service - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/career-services Measuring mentoring in employability-oriented higher education programs: scale development and validation - https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10170025/ Wellness and Counselling - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/student-care

https://www.sim.edu.sg/

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