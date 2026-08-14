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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Allianz Insurance Singapore wins three Asia Consumer Insurance Awards

August 14, 2026 | 15:46
(0) user say
Allianz Insurance Singapore secured three honours at the Asia Consumer Insurance Awards 2026, reinforcing its corporate commitment to protect local policyholders against emerging regional risks and market uncertainties.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 August 2026 – Allianz Insurance Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("Allianz") has won three awards at the Asia Consumer Insurance Awards 2026 — Best EV Insurer, Innovative Personal Lines Product for Allianz Cyber Protect, and Outstanding Leader, Personal Lines for Chief Executive Officer, Hicham Raissi.
The wins reflect a clear strategic direction: build protection for the risks shaping Singaporeans' lives today — not yesterday.

Insuring the Future of Mobility

Allianz has been insuring electric vehicles since 2021, when it launched Allianz Electric Motor Protect — a motor insurance plan purpose-built for electric vehicle (EV) owners. Since then, EV policy volumes have tripled year-on-year as more drivers choose coverage designed around how they actually drive.

That early commitment to electric mobility led to a natural next step. In 2025, Allianz became the insurer of Singapore's first fully driverless autonomous vehicle, and has since provided coverage for the country's first autonomous public ride service. From EVs to autonomous vehicles — Allianz is insuring the future of how Singapore moves.

The same instinct — to protect Singaporeans against emerging risks — applies to the digital world.

Protecting Singaporeans Against Digital Fraud

Scam losses in Singapore reached S$913.1 million in 2025. Allianz Cyber Protect, launched through Allianz's bancassurance partner, was built to close that gap. The plan reimburses financial losses from phishing, smishing, and transactions made through stolen credentials or misuse of payment methods — with coverage of up to S$60,000 per year. It also includes Shopping Protection for online purchases that are undelivered, defective, or incorrect.

Recognising that all Singaporeans deserve access to this protection, Allianz developed Allianz Scam Protect — available at www.allianz.sg and through its distribution channels — offering similar comprehensive coverage, made more readily accessible to everyone.

The Leadership Behind It All

Raissi's Outstanding Leader award ties the story together. Under his leadership, Allianz Insurance Singapore has grown and diversified its portfolio to motor, commercial lines, and personal lines with a focus on innovation and emerging risks. He has done so by consistently leading his team in building solutions for emerging risks before they become mainstream.

"Our job is to stay ahead of the risks Singaporeans face — whether that's on the road, online, or in a driverless vehicle," said Hicham Raissi, CEO of Allianz Insurance Singapore. "These awards belong to the entire Allianz team — and there's more to come."

https://www.allianz.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Allianz Insurance Singapore

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Allianz Insurance Singapore Asia Consumer Insurance Awards Consumer Insurance Awards

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