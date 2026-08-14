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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

XTransfer surpasses one million enterprise clients globally

August 14, 2026 | 11:25
(0) user say
XTransfer served over one million enterprise clients globally after processing 60.5 billion US dollars in payment transactions during 2025, according to its annual summit disclosures.

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 August 2026 – XTransfer, the World's Leading B2B Cross-border Trade Payment Platform, successfully hosted China's premier annual foreign trade event, XTransfer Summit 26, in Shenzhen. The summit gathered over 4,500 foreign trade enterprises, more than 50 top-tier banks and financial institutions, and numerous industry experts for in-depth discussions on global trade opportunities, business growth strategies, and digital intelligence in cross-border finance.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, speaks at the summit.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, speaks at the summit.

The summit explored how SME foreign traders can navigate global uncertainties. According to an XTransfer client survey, SME export performance remains optimistic this year. Despite geopolitical tensions and shipping disruptions, SMEs are reporting healthier payment collections and stronger bargaining power in international markets.

Serving Over 1 Million Enterprise Clients: Protecting Every Foreign Trader's Global Dream with Fintech

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, said, "SMEs are stabilisers of globalisation. Facing de-globalisation, geopolitical risks, and logistics volatility, they continue to show remarkable resilience. SMEs are more agile in adjusting market strategies while steadily improving pricing power and operational quality."

Deng emphasised, "SMEs are the most capable force in global trade, and every foreign trader's global dream deserves to be protected." He added, "Through years of dedicated focus on SME cross-border payment pain points, XTransfer delivers secure, compliant, and efficient solutions to help more businesses go global. Since our founding, we have served over 1 million enterprise clients and continue to expand our local collection and settlement capabilities globally, optimising collection experiences and working capital efficiency."

XTransfer's pioneering Local Account service now covers nearly 60 countries and regions across Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Australia, and New Zealand, enabling buyers to pay sellers in local currencies and significantly boosting capital turnover.

AI and Global Risk Control Enhance Compliance Efficiency: TradePilot Drives Audit Automation

To address SMEs' core needs for security, compliance, efficiency, and cost optimisation, XTransfer has ramped up fintech investments, scaling AI applications in risk control and business processes.

XTransfer has also built a unified global B2B cross-border trade settlement and risk management system to safeguard SME transactions. According to CIC, TradePilot is the world's first and most advanced AI model for B2B cross-border trade payments. With 72 AI agents embedded in TradePilot's review workflow, covering KYC onboarding, transaction authenticity verification, and ongoing AML monitoring, TradePilot delivers industry-leading performance in risk control accuracy and user experience.

https://www.xtransfer.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By XTransfer

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TagTag:
XTransfer XTransfer Summit Global Trade Opportunities Business Growth Strategies

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