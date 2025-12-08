SIM demonstrates how A-Level and polytechnic pathways both offer competitive edge

MOE Post-Secondary - https://www.moe.gov.sg/post-secondary/ SIM Application Process - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/admissions/application-process SIM-UOW Credit Exemption Table - https://www.sim.edu.sg/getmedia/9c0ad90d-5910-4d47-b044-f815188a4b16/sim002856.pdf MOE Education Statistics Digest - https://www.moe.gov.sg/about-us/publications/education-statistics-digest Polytechnic graduates progression and subsidies for PEIs - https://www.moe.gov.sg/news/parliamentary-replies/20210510-polytechnic-graduates-progression-and-subsidies-for-peis askST: How many uni places are there for Singaporeans? Is there a quota for poly grads? - https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/how-many-uni-places-for-locals-any-quota-for-poly-grads How 6 internships, 4 hackathons, and CCAs paved the way for Ashley - https://www.sim.edu.sg/articles-inspirations/how-6-internships-4-hackathons-and-ccas-paved-the-way-for-ashley How this graduate pivoted her career by pursuing a degree while working full time - https://www.sim.edu.sg/articles-inspirations/how-this-graduate-pivoted-her-career-by-pursuing-a-degree-while-working-full-time

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 December 2025 - Singapore's education system offers two popular tertiary pathways after post-secondary, A-Levels through Junior Colleges and Polytechnic diplomas. Both leading to higher education but differ in focus. A-Levels are academically rigorous and theory-driven, preparing students for university through subject-based learning over two years at junior colleges or three years at Millennia Institute.Conversely, Polytechnic programmes emphasize applied learning, incorporating projects and industry attachments, and culminate in a diploma after three years. Understanding how these distinct approaches translate into admission considerations at SIM, one of Singapore's leading private education institutions, is essential.For students and parents, evaluating these options is critical to determining which pathway offers the greatest advantage in today's competitive education landscape.Applying with A-LevelsFor students who have completed A-Levels, SIM requires applicants to meet the academic and English language criteria specified for each degree programme. According to SIM's admissions process, candidates must submit their GCE A-Level certificates and transcripts along with other supporting documents. Entry is subject to programme-specific requirements set by SIM and its universities partner from Australia, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This pathway allows applicants to begin their degree studies immediately after junior college, provided they meet the specific entry requirements for their chosen programme.Applying with a Polytechnic DiplomaPolytechnic graduates may be eligible for advanced standing and credit exemptions when applying to SIM's degree programmes. The amount of exemption depends on the relevance of the diploma and the chosen degree. For example, IT-related diplomas from local polytechnics can receive up to two years of credit exemptions for certain programmes, such as those offered by the University of Wollongong, provided the applicant meets GPA requirements (typically 2.0 or above). Other diplomas may receive partial exemptions on a case-by-case basis. These exemptions reduce both time and cost, making SIM an attractive option for Polytechnic graduates who want to build on their applied learning experience.Why It MattersAccording to the Ministry of Education (MOE) statistics in 2021, roughly one in three Polytechnic graduates progress to local autonomous universities, compared to about four in five A‑Level and International Baccalaureate graduates. This gap underscores the importance of additional pathways such as SIM, which enable Polytechnic graduates to earn globally recognised degrees and expand their career prospects.Student Stories: Two Potential Paths to Success at SIMAt SIM, students have the flexibility to shape their academic journey based on their background and career goals. For some, it's about gaining a head start; for others, it's about leveraging credit exemptions to fast-track progress. Ashley Ong and Violet Weng exemplify these two pathways, each leading to success in its own way.Ashley Ong, an A-Level graduate, chose to begin her degree journey with the University at Buffalo Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She embraced every opportunity SIM offered such as internships, hackathons, and networking events, building practical skills and global perspectives that prepared her for a competitive business world.Meanwhile, Violet Weng, a Singapore Polytechnic graduate, opted for a different approach. While pursuing her RMIT Bachelor of Business (Economics and Finance), Violet leveraged SIM's credit exemptions to shorten her study duration and reduce costs, all while working full-time. This flexibility allowed her to balance work and study, accelerate graduation, and advance her career without compromise.Both stories highlight SIM's commitment to offering customized pathways for students whether you're starting fresh or building on prior learning.ConclusionWhether you come from an academic route like A-Levels or an applied learning path through Polytechnic, the journey to a degree can look very different. A-Level graduates often enjoy a head start with direct entry, while Polytechnic graduates benefit from credit exemptions that recognize their practical skills. Both pathways reflect Singapore's evolving education landscape where flexibility and global opportunities matter more than ever.References:https://www.sim.edu.sg

