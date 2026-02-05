OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 February 2026 - OnGreen, a Web3-enabled green technology platform focused on the Middle East and North Africa, said on Monday that BlueRock Capital Limited has agreed to make a strategic investment to support regional expansion.



BlueRock Capital Limited will provide potential staged funding with the first tranche of up to US$1 million, as well as strategic advisory support, regional market access, and partner networks, OnGreen said.



The investment comes as governments across the region accelerate large-scale sustainability programmes, including Saudi Arabia's Green Initiative, which has committed more than US$186 billion to environmental and climate-related projects.



OnGreen said the partnership would support deployment of its integrated "Oasis Journey" platform, which combines desertification control, carbon-neutral construction technologies, artificial intelligence optimisation, and blockchain-based verification.



"The Middle East represents one of the world's largest green transformation opportunities," Sher Ali, Chief Executive Officer, BlueRock Capital Limited said. We are particularly drawn to OnGreen's Oasis Journey concept – an integrated approach that links land restoration, green construction, carbon credits and digital verification in a single economic cycle. This holistic methodology aligns perfectly with our vision of creating transformative impact across the MENA region.



OnGreen said BlueRock Capital Limited's backing would accelerate pilot projects and commercial rollouts across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other MENA markets.

