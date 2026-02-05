Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

February 05, 2026 | 11:07
(0) user say
The hospitality group appointed BlueRock Capital as strategic investor to support its Oasis Journey brand entry into Middle East and North Africa markets.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 February 2026 - OnGreen, a Web3-enabled green technology platform focused on the Middle East and North Africa, said on Monday that BlueRock Capital Limited has agreed to make a strategic investment to support regional expansion.

BlueRock Capital Limited will provide potential staged funding with the first tranche of up to US$1 million, as well as strategic advisory support, regional market access, and partner networks, OnGreen said.

The investment comes as governments across the region accelerate large-scale sustainability programmes, including Saudi Arabia's Green Initiative, which has committed more than US$186 billion to environmental and climate-related projects.

OnGreen said the partnership would support deployment of its integrated "Oasis Journey" platform, which combines desertification control, carbon-neutral construction technologies, artificial intelligence optimisation, and blockchain-based verification.

"The Middle East represents one of the world's largest green transformation opportunities," Sher Ali, Chief Executive Officer, BlueRock Capital Limited said. We are particularly drawn to OnGreen's Oasis Journey concept – an integrated approach that links land restoration, green construction, carbon credits and digital verification in a single economic cycle. This holistic methodology aligns perfectly with our vision of creating transformative impact across the MENA region.

OnGreen said BlueRock Capital Limited's backing would accelerate pilot projects and commercial rollouts across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other MENA markets.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By OnGreen

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
OnGreen BlueRock

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020