UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

As Global Lead Partner, UBS proudly presents the 2026 edition of Art Basel Hong Kong, 27-29 March 2026, drawing together collectors, curators, artists and art enthusiasts from around the world to the Hong Kong Exhibition and Convention Center.



"Art Basel Hong Kong continues to serve as the leading art fair in the region, offering collectors an important platform to discover a rich tapestry of groundbreaking galleries and visionary artists of our time. This year, we are thrilled to continue our support and commitment to the local art community by presenting an immersive installation by Hong Kong artist Chan Wai Lap that reflects the city's vibrant culture. The Art Basel and UBS Global Collecting Survey 2025 highlights how collecting behaviors are evolving in Asia and beyond, driven by new tastes and approaches, and this new commission by UBS reflects the changing ways collectors engage with art. We believe in using contemporary art to bring together ideas, inspiration, and people together - enriching lives, and fostering deeper connections between artists, audiences, and the communities they serve," says Amy Lo, Chairman, UBS Global Wealth Management Asia, Head and Chief Executive, UBS Hong Kong.



"We are pleased to feature Chan Wai Lap's works at the upcoming edition of Art Basel Hong Kong. His practice offers a compelling lens through which to consider how everyday spaces carry deeper emotional and social resonance. The UBS Art Collection is dedicated to nurturing innovative artistic practices that engage audiences in meaningful ways, and Chan's installation embodies that mission. Through this work, he is creating a space that examines the nuances of personal experience and community." says Mary Rozell, Global Head of the UBS Art Collection.



Celebrating Local Artist Chan Wai Lap in the UBS Art Studio and UBS Lounge



Commissioned by the UBS Art Collection, the installation Mimimomo Pool (2026) by Chan Wai Lap draws from a tongue-in-cheek Cantonese expression depicting a slow, sluggish state, inviting visitors to pause and find respite amid the vibrant pace of Art Basel Hong Kong. Developed from Chan's drawing Dreaming of Swimming Pools 12 (2024–25)—a work in the Collection that will be featured in the UBS Lounge—the interactive circular installation explores community, connection and shared experience. Featuring a carpet printed with the original drawing, mosaic‑adorned structures, built‑in massage rollers and brightly colored parasols, Mimimomo Pool creates a playful communal space within the fair.



Chan will join Elaine Choi, UBS Art Collection (APAC) and Mizuki Takahashi, Executive Director and Chief Curator of CHAT (Centre for Heritage, Arts and Textile) for a discussion on his practice, the commissioned installation Mimimomo Pool (2026) and his works for CHAT's presentation at the fair. The talk is part of Art Basel Hong Kong's Conversations and will take place on Saturday, March 28 at 12:30pm.



Beyond Pop: Art of the Everyday in the UBS Lounge and UBS One



This presentation features works in the UBS Art Collection by artists, representing different generations, geographies and art movements, who find inspiration in quotidian objects and materials, bridging the gap between fine art and popular culture. While traditional art often draws from figures, history or landscapes, these artists explore commonplace items, infusing new meaning into their chosen mediums and materials. They elevate these objects for different purposes—to evoke nostalgia or familiarity, reflect personal and collective identities or examine consumerism through mass produced imagery, transforming the ordinary into impactful works of art.



Artists featured in this display include Farah Al Qasimi, Katherine Bernhardt, Chan Wai Lap, Anne Collier, Michael Craig-Martin, Jose Dávila, Gabriel de la Mora, Sylvie Fleury, Hong Hao, Steph Huang, Roy Lichtenstein, Luo Brothers, Ma Qiusha, Claes Oldenburg, Hilary Pecis, Ed Ruscha, Wayne Thiebaud, Rirkrit Tiravanija, Andy Warhol, and Zheng Guogu. Chan's works will be presented with a site-specific backdrop, also commissioned by the UBS Art Collection, that ties to his practice and explores how everyday environments inspire contemporary art, inviting visitors to delve into the intersection of daily life and artistic expression.



The UBS Art Collection is one of the most important corporate collections of contemporary art with over 40,000 artworks by influential artists of our time.



Championing Moving Image at M+



For the fifth year, UBS presents a monumental public artwork on the M+ Facade in the West Kowloon Cultural District, co-commissioned by Art Basel and M+. Pakistani-American artist Shahzia Sikander, whose works are also included in the UBS Art Collection, will transform the museum's exterior with a hand-painted animation, 3 to 12 Nautical Miles. This radiant cinematic tableau, animated from hand-painted images, navigates the enduring currents of power and trade that have shaped the global landscape from the nineteenth century to the modern era. This commission reflects UBS and Art Basel's commitment to bringing contemporary art into the public realm. The work will be shown on the M+ Facade every night from Monday, 23 March to Sunday, 21 June 2026.



