Hong Kong Construction Groups Host Joint Conference

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2026 - The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers (HKICM) and the Hong Kong Construction Association (HKCA) successfully co-hosted the highly anticipated HKICM/HKCA Joint Conference 2026 on 23 January 2026 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, bringing together approximately 250 construction industry leaders, professionals, and decision-makers for a day of thought-provoking dialogue and knowledge exchange. The conference opened with an opening address from the conference Guest of Honour, The Honourable Bernard Charnwut CHAN, GBM, GBS, JP, Chairman, Our Hong Kong Foundation.



In recent years, the construction workforce in Hong Kong has faced unprecedented challenges due to ageing workers and severe manpower shortages. This issue is compounded by the lack of interest from the next generation in joining the industry. While innovative technologies have been introduced to enhance productivity and attract new talent, many medium and small-sized companies struggle to fully harness these advancements due to limited resources.



Under the theme "Redefine Productivity Frontiers," The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers (HKICM) and the Hong Kong Construction Association (HKCA) Joint Conference 2026 served as a dynamic platform for cross-sector exchange and reinforced the importance of collective action to shape the future of construction in Hong Kong. A number of distinguished speakers from both Hong Kong and mainland China gathered to discuss two key topics: "Redefining Frontiers in Construction Management Productivity" and "Breaking Through Efficiency Barriers in Site Management".



In his opening address, the Guest of Honour of the Conference, The Honourable Bernard Charnwut CHAN, GBM, GBS, JP, Chairman, Our Hong Kong Foundation candidly addressed the psychological and practical realities of change, "It's easy to ride things out and let the next person deal with the problem. But if we don't act now — not for ourselves, but for the next generation — how can we expect a better future? Change is risky, it requires investment with no guaranteed return. But doing nothing is also a choice — and it's the riskiest one of all."



Cr Alfred TANG, President of Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers, emphasised the urgent need for transformation and inclusivity, "Within every challenge lies an opportunity for transformation. The pressures we face today are pushing us to think differently, to innovate boldly, and to reimagine what our industry can become. But we must ensure that this technological revolution leaves no one behind. Together, through collaboration and shared vision, we can build a smarter, more sustainable future for Hong Kong's construction industry."



Ir Simon LIU, President of Hong Kong Construction Association, called for a shift in how the industry measures productivity — placing safety at the forefront, "True productivity is not just about doing more in less time. True productivity is about doing things right — efficiently, sustainably, and most importantly, safely. A project delivered on time but with workers injured along the way cannot be regarded as successful. We need to change how we measure success."



The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers and the Hong Kong Construction Association continue to serve as a cornerstone event for the construction industry, fostering professional excellence and industry advancement through knowledge sharing and collaboration.

