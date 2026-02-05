Sipzz Launches Second Flagship in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 February 2026 - Following the success of its first flagship store at Paradigm Mall, Petaling Jaya, Sipzz, the Gen‑Z lifestyle tumbler brand, is opening its second flagship store at Paradigm Mall, Johor Bahru. To celebrate, the brand is unveiling its Chinese New Year 2026 Collection, themed 「喝一口，好运马上到｜Sip Your Way to Prosperity」, featuring two playful and festive tumblers: The Fortune Ride H2Oh (360ml) and H2Oh (550ml) The Lucky Hop H2Oh (550ml), designed to bring good fortune, joy and stylish hydration to everyday life.

Malaysia's Marketing Manager of Sipzz Ms. Catherine Soo said, "Hydration is more than just a daily necessity — it's an opportunity to create enjoyable, meaningful moments. There is a growing market of health and wellness conscious communities, especially in Malaysia and Singapore. Through our thoughtfully-designed tumblers, we would like to inspire young people and working adults to stay hydrated every day while enjoying a touch of playfulness and style. Our CNY 2026 Collection brings this philosophy to life, combining festive design with functionality for everyday use."



In conjunction with the soft opening of the Sipzz outlet at Paradigm Mall JB, visitors can explore an immersive and interactive showcase from 5 to 8 February 2026 with activations such as DIY tumbler customisation, personalised name engraving and festive photo moments crafted for social sharing. The collection transforms everyday hydration into a modern festive ritual, combining practicality with symbolic celebration to engage visitors, encourage family participation and create memorable connections during the Chinese New Year period.



Designed for consumers who value meaningful daily habits over traditional décor gifting, the collection emphasises thoughtful, lifestyle-driven gifting. The Fortune Ride H2Oh (360ml) and H2Oh (550ml) embodies a joyful journey with every sip, symbolising a smooth ride filled with luck, positivity and new opportunities, carrying good fortune wherever you go. Compact yet functional, it keeps beverages cold for up to five hours and hot for up to eight hours, featuring a wide-mouth opening and leak-resistant construction for everyday convenience.



Meanwhile, The Lucky Hop H2Oh (550ml) features a cheerful and energetic design that emphasises fun, inspired by the horse symbol representing spontaneity and continuous good fortune throughout the year. The H2Oh 360ml series is able to retain both cold and hot temperatures for up to six hours, while the H2Oh 550ml can maintain cold and hot temperatures for up to eight hours. All Sipzz tumblers are made from durable 304 stainless steel and BPA-free, food-grade materials, making them suitable for everyday use as well as gifting.



The collection draws inspiration from traditional prosperity symbols, reflecting good fortune, smooth beginnings and the phrase "马到成功" (success arrives swiftly), resulting in a balance of festive warmth and modern minimalism that appeals to families and young adults alike.



All tumblers are made from BPA-free, food-grade materials with durable stainless steel for safe and reliable hydration, while SGS testing and certification apply to the H2Oh Regular and H2Oh Large series only.



As health awareness rises among younger consumers, Gen Z increasingly prioritizes hydration as part of a balanced and healthy lifestyle. Sipzz encourages youngsters and working adults to drink more water by transforming hydration into a fun, colourful, and emotionally engaging experience, with research showing that visually appealing drinkware can motivate increased daily water intake and support healthier habits.



https://sipzz.com.my/

