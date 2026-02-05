ICONSIAM Positions Bangkok as CNY Destination

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2026 - ICONSIAM, the global landmark on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, announces a major collaboration with leading public and private partners—including the Ministry of Culture (Thailand), the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), KASIKORNBANK, CP AXTRA "Makro – Lotus", Alipay +, and Tiger Balm—to host a world-class Chinese New Year celebration. Reinforcing its Destination Marketing strategy, ICONSIAM aims to position itself as one of the world's premier Chinese New Year destinations through festivities that blend Thailand's cultural heritage with revered Chinese traditions. A key highlight is ICONSIAM's spiritually significant location, known as the "Dragon's Belly," a powerful symbol of prosperity along the most beautiful curve of the Chao Phraya River. To honor the Year of the Horse, a sacred statue of Guan Yu—the deity of honesty, loyalty, and righteousness, will be enshrined. The celebration will feature world-class entertainment led by renowned Chinese actor Wang Zhuo Cheng and T-Pop Sensation BUS, alongside dragon and lion dances, festive street food, shopping, and cultural experiences. ICONSIAM is confident that foot traffic and spending within the destination will grow by more than 10%, helping to stimulate overall economic activity and tourism in the first quarter. The event will take place from 12–17 February 2026 at River Park, ICONSIAM.

Landmark of Blessing: Visitors are invited to experience profound spiritual power at The Auspicious Guan Yu Shrine, featuring the enshrinement of five sacred manifestations of Guan Yu, brought directly from the People's Republic of China for the first time in Thailand. Enhancing the experience is the Interactive Blessing Pavilion, showcasing the "Eight Auspicious Horses" through cutting-edge interactive technology that breathes new life into ancient mythology.

Prosperous Celebration: The riverside comes alive with a world-class cultural spectacle led by the appearance of globally renowned Chinese actor Wang Zhuo Cheng, who joins the grand procession of the legendary 'Long Ma' (Dragon Horse), a mythical creature stretching over 32 metres in length, symbolising success and progress. The celebration is further energised by a breathtaking performance of the dragon-horse dance by Thailand's leading T-POP sensation BUS (Because of You I Shine), creating a powerful fusion of tradition and contemporary pop culture.

The Miracle of Fountain: At ICONSIAM's iconic river curve — regarded as the most beautiful bend of the Chao Phraya, visitors will witness the mesmerising "Chao Phraya River Dragon Multimedia Water Feature," the longest of its kind in Southeast Asia, featuring a choreographed spectacle of dancing fountains, light, and sound.

Mrs. Suma Wongphan, Executive Vice President of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd. said "This event reaffirms ICONSIAM's role as a Global Experiential Destination that captivates visitors worldwide. Our ambition is not only to elevate Thailand's tourism experience, but also to celebrate the deep-rooted ties between Thailand and China. We have curated a landmark festival that seamlessly blends traditional beliefs with contemporary artistry, creating a special experience to attract global audiences to witness the most magnificent Chinese New Year celebration along the Chao Phraya River. Alongside the cultural aspects, ICONSIAM enhances the festive experience through its 'Lucky Angpao Mega Campaign', offering over 8,300 prizes, with expectations of driving more than 10% growth in visitor traffic and 10% increase in consumer spending during the campaign period."The 2026 Chinese New Year season is expected to generate significant economic impact across Thailand's tourism sector, aligning closely with the Tourism Authority of Thailand's strategy in setting the target of attracting 6.7 million Chinese visitors under ongoing visa-free measures. ICONSIAM is confident that the scale and creativity of this celebration will serve as a powerful catalyst in advancing Thailand's tourism and retail sectors to global prominence.The ICONSIAM A Prosperous Chinese New Year 2026 key highlights include:More than a celebration, ICONSIAM A PROSPEROUS CHINESE NEW YEAR 2026 is a cultural phenomenon that positions Bangkok as one of the world's most compelling festive destinations. Be part of this extraordinary celebration from February 12–17, 2026, at River Park, ICONSIAM. Discover upcoming events and the latest updates via ICONSIAM's Facebook at www.facebook.com/ICONSIAM or call 1338 for more information.

