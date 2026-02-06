Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

G-Dragon Southeast Asia Fan Meeting Tickets Available

February 06, 2026 | 14:24
(0) user say
The K-pop icon's inaugural solo Southeast Asian fan gathering tickets went on sale through the MAISEAT platform.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2026 - K-pop star G‑Dragon's first solo fan meeting in Southeast Asia went on sale on Thursday via MAISEAT, the global live‑events platform under Damai Entertainment (HKEX:1060), a subsidiary of Alibaba Group (HKEX:9988). This also marks MAISEAT's most significant overseas top-tier artist project in Southeast Asia since the platform's launch.

The event will take place from February 21 to 22, 2026, at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre, Thailand. Tickets are available via the MAISEAT website and mobile app.

Screenshot of the 2026 G-DRAGON FAM MEETING event listing on MAISEAT’s website, Bangkok, February 21–22, 2026.

Screenshot of the 2026 G-DRAGON FAM MEETING event listing on MAISEAT’s website, Bangkok, February 21–22, 2026.

The Bangkok stop forms the Southeast Asia leg of G‑Dragon's 20th‑anniversary fan‑meeting series, following earlier events in Seoul and Yokohama. Branded "2026 G‑DRAGON 'FAM' MEETING [FAM+ILY: FAMILY: FAM ILOVE YOU]", the event centers on "family". "FAM" is taken from the first three letters of the word family, which G‑Dragon reinterprets as "FAM I LOVE YOU", positioning fans as family and presenting the tour as a shared "family gathering".

The announcement quickly gained traction across Chinese, Korean and Thai social platforms. On the day the event listed, related hashtags about the fan meeting and the K‑pop star surged onto microblogging platform Weibo's hot-search rankings. The event dates, which fall on the fifth and sixth days of the Lunar New Year, further heightened anticipation among the fans eager to celebrate the holiday with the artist.

Launched by Damai Entertainment at the end of 2025, MAISEAT aims to offer international fans a trusted gateway to world-class entertainment, while providing artists and organizers with end-to-end support across the ticketing value chain, from sales to audience engagement.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Damai Entertainment Holdings Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
G-DRAGON G-Dragon Southeast Asia Fan Meeting MAISEAT

Related Contents

Vietnam Rises From A Consumer Market To A Global Tour Destination

Vietnam Rises From A Consumer Market To A Global Tour Destination

G-Dragon Übermensch Tour 2025: VVIP to GA Ocean City Experience

G-Dragon Übermensch Tour 2025: VVIP to GA Ocean City Experience

8Wonder Brings G-Dragon Übermensch Tour 2025 to Vietnam: A Historic First

8Wonder Brings G-Dragon Übermensch Tour 2025 to Vietnam: A Historic First

G-Dragon Übermensch Tour 2025: Seoul to London Dates Out, Tickets Soon

G-Dragon Übermensch Tour 2025: Seoul to London Dates Out, Tickets Soon

VPBank stock hits ceiling on G-Dragon boost

VPBank stock hits ceiling on G-Dragon boost

G-DRAGON’s ‘Übermensch’ 2025 World Tour to Rock Galaxy Arena in June

G-DRAGON’s ‘Übermensch’ 2025 World Tour to Rock Galaxy Arena in June

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Alpro and Skechers Launch Senior Safety Footwear

Alpro and Skechers Launch Senior Safety Footwear

CGTN Examines China's Vision 2030 Tech Blueprint

CGTN Examines China's Vision 2030 Tech Blueprint

DBS ARTable 2026 Combines Art and Dining

DBS ARTable 2026 Combines Art and Dining

Hong Kong Construction Groups Host Joint Conference

Hong Kong Construction Groups Host Joint Conference

SonicWall Announces 2026 Partner Award Winners

SonicWall Announces 2026 Partner Award Winners

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Alpro and Skechers Launch Senior Safety Footwear

Alpro and Skechers Launch Senior Safety Footwear

CGTN Examines China's Vision 2030 Tech Blueprint

CGTN Examines China's Vision 2030 Tech Blueprint

DBS ARTable 2026 Combines Art and Dining

DBS ARTable 2026 Combines Art and Dining

Insight Lifetech Debuts on STAR Market

Insight Lifetech Debuts on STAR Market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020