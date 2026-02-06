Corporate

DFI Retail Sets 2025 Results Announcement Date

February 06, 2026 | 14:18
(0) user say
The pan-Asian retailer scheduled its annual financial results release and investor presentation via live webcast.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2026 - DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited will announce its 2025 Full Year Results after market close on 3 March 2026, followed by an analyst presentation live webcast on 4 March 2026.
Date: Wednesday, 4 March 2026
Time: 09:30-10:30 am (Hong Kong Time) Presented by: Mr. Scott Price, Group Chief Executive and Mr. Tom van der Lee, Group Chief Financial Officer
Kindly RSVP by completing the form on or before Wednesday, 25 February 2026.
To avoid delays, we encourage participants to log in ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the presentation will be available via webcast on DFI Retail Group's website.
Should you have any queries please email us at DFIComms@DFIretailgroup.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Results Announcement

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

ptbv2020