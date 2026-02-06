AIA Launches Round-the-Clock Family Health Service

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 February 2026 - AIA Alta Club launches Family Health MedTeam, an industry-first service1 designed to give high-net-worth families2 the privilege, convenience, and care at their fingertips. This exclusive offering provides round-the-clock, dedicated healthcare support across the Chinese Mainland with coverage of Grade 3A hospitals,3 ensuring families can focus on what matters most: living well together across three generations.

24/7 Dedicated Online Service Team: 6 Eligible AIA Alta Club members and their families 2 have round-the-clock access to a dedicated online service team, providing immediate, professional support anytime, anywhere, ensuring peace of mind wherever life takes them.

Expert Care: Each designated team comprises an experienced doctor, who has worked at a Grade 3A hospital; and a registered nurse with nutrition qualifications in the Chinese Mainland who acts as family health ambassador. This ensures expert, empathetic care tailored to each family's unique needs.

Easy Onboarding: Eligible members can call the exclusive hotline to activate the services with guidance. The services cover four family members in total, all sharing exclusive medical experiences.

: Each designated team comprises an experienced doctor, who has worked at a Grade 3A hospital; and a registered nurse with nutrition qualifications in the Chinese Mainland who acts as family health ambassador. This ensures expert, empathetic care tailored to each family's unique needs. Easy Onboarding: Eligible members2 can call the exclusive hotline to activate the services with guidance. The services cover four family members in total,2 all sharing exclusive medical experiences.

Fast-Track Access to Leading Hospitals: Eligible Members and their families 2 benefit from priority access to outpatient and inpatient services, with specified diagnostic tests available upon request at designated Grade 3A hospitals in the Chinese Mainland, enabling timely and efficient treatment.

Online General Health Consulting: Eligible Members and their families can consult their dedicated family doctor at any time, from any city in the Chinese Mainland, for general health concerns and wellness information, and access convenient and professional online consultations with specialists from Grade 3A hospitals as needed.

Health Concierge Services: A dedicated health ambassador coordinates the entire medical journey, including medical companion, making healthcare experiences seamless and stress-free.

Eligible Members and their families can consult their dedicated family doctor at any time, from any city in the Chinese Mainland, for general health concerns and wellness information, and access convenient and professional online consultations with specialists from Grade 3A hospitals as needed. Health Concierge Services: A dedicated health ambassador coordinates the entire medical journey, including medical companion8, making healthcare experiences seamless and stress-free.

Exclusive, Tailored Health Checkup Plans: The family doctor will customise a health checkup and arrange for it to be performed at designated Grade 3A public hospitals in the Chinese Mainland, 7, 9 with the flexibility to adjust check-up items for individual needs. 10

Chronic Disease Management and Home Medication Delivery: The service supports ongoing health with regular follow-ups and convenient medication delivery, empowering families to manage chronic conditions with ease.

Remarks:

As of 16 September 2025, Hong Kong insurance industry's first healthcare support in the Chinese Mainland, which integrates Online General Health Consulting along with Personalising Health Checkup at Grade 3A Hospitals and Online Support for Chronic Disease Management and Home Medication Delivery, Priority Booking for Outpatient and Inpatient Services, and Medical Companion Service, was compared with the similar services offered by major Hong Kong insurance companies. Family Health MedTeam offered as a privilege of AIA Alta Club are available to (i) AIA Alta Club member in the Solar or Luna tier ("Eligible Member") and (ii) up to three of his/her eligible family members as nominated by the Eligible Member ("Eligible Family Members"), subject to the terms and conditions of Family Health MedTeam and AIA Alta Club. Applicable to Priority Booking for Outpatient and Inpatient Services and Diagnostic Tests. Source: AIA Hong Kong internal data (as at 27 June 2025) Designated family doctor as well as a nurse registered in the Chinese Mainland. The Service User may contact the servicing team of Family Health MedTeam through WeChat mobile application or the service hotline during the service hours as set out in the "Terms of Use of Family Health MedTeam" for (i) coordinating the Services and

(ii) using Online General Health Consulting. All the other services under Family Health MedTeam are provided during the designated service hours subject to the availability of the Service Provider. For details, please contact the Service Provider via the service hotline at (86) 400 961 0933. "Service User" refers to each Eligible Member or Eligible Family Member as defined in Remarks 2 above, who is entitled to use the Services. Any information and recommendation provided under Family Health MedTeam is for general health and wellness information only and does not replace any medical advice or treatment. None of the Services shall be considered as a medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, or recommendation in any kind. Except for the administrative support for the purchase and delivery of certain prescription medications under Online Support for Chronic Disease Management and Home Medication Delivery, the Services do not include any prescription, dispensing, administration and delivery of medications. The Service User must be physically present in the Chinese Mainland during the time of provision of the Services otherwise no Services will be provided. Medical Companion Service is not available to the Service User who has already been hospitalised during the hospitalisation. The costs of the health checkup and any related expenses shall be borne and settled directly with the relevant medical institution by the Service User. Subject to availability and suitability upon review of the Service Provider. The costs of the medications and the medications delivery shall be borne and settled directly with the Service Provider by the Service User. Online Support for Chronic Disease Management and Home Medication Delivery is limited to the administrative support for the purchase and delivery of certain prescription medications to designated delivery location only.

Important Information:

The above information provided herein shall not be construed as providing, selling, or soliciting the purchase of any insurance products or services outside Hong Kong and/or Macau, nor does it constitute any sales advice, product recommendation, or any form of service offer. Where the offering or sale of insurance products is prohibited under the laws of any jurisdiction outside Hong Kong and/or Macau, AIA shall not engage in such activities within that jurisdiction. AIA does not provide or sell insurance products or services in any territory other than Hong Kong and/or Macau. The above information is for reference purposes only and does not include detailed terms, conditions, or risk disclosures associated with the relevant products.

The services under Family Health MedTeam ("Services") are provided by the designated independent third-party service provider in the Chinese Mainland ("Service Provider") when the Service Users are in the Chinese Mainland subject to the relevant terms and conditions thereto.

AIA reserves the right to amend, suspend or terminate the Services, any part thereof, service provider(s) or change any terms and conditions relating thereto at any time without prior notice at its absolute discretion.

None of the Services shall be considered as a medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, or recommendation in any kind. Any information and recommendation provided under the Services is for general health and wellness information only and does not replace any medical advice or treatment. The Service User is advised not to change or discontinue any medical assistance or treatment that he/she may be receiving based on any information and/or recommendation provided under the Services. If the Service User is in doubt or consider necessary, please seek medical advice from his/her registered medical practitioner or other health professional immediately and do not ignore or delay seeking medical advice and treatment.

AIA is not the Service Provider, or the agent of the Service Provider, of the Services. AIA makes no representation, warranty or undertaking as to the quality and availability of the Services, and shall not be responsible or liable for the Services provided by the Service Provider. Under no circumstance shall AIA be responsible or liable for the acts, omission or negligence in provision of the Services by the Service Provider.

Any service, product or solicitation of any kind provided by the Service Provider are not sold or promoted by AIA, and AIA shall not be responsible and/or liable for any service, product or solicitation of any kind provided by the Service Provider.

For many high-net-worth families, health is the ultimate legacy. Over 70% of AIA Alta Club members maintain close ties to the Chinese Mainland,with frequent northbound travel and demanding schedules. As a result, they often value assistance that helps them navigate complex cross‑boundary healthcare arrangements for themselves and their loved ones. Through a dedicated group chat on WeChat application staffed by doctors and nurses,Family Health MedTeam delivers trusted 24/7 support,and seamless access to Grade 3A hospitals across the Chinese Mainland, offering convenience and peace of mind so AIA Alta Club families (applicable to Solar and Luna Tier members)can live life without compromise."Longevity and wellbeing are now central to how high-net-worth families think about their legacy. With Family Health MedTeam, we are removing complexity from cross-boundary healthcare and supporting families to safeguard their health across generations.""As an industry-first service,Family Health MedTeam represents an innovative step forward. It provides a seamless continuum of support, from general health consultation, to privileged access to top tier medical resources, and comprehensive chronic disease management — all delivered through round-the-clock medical support and coordinated care across the Chinese Mainland. The service empowers families to make critical health decisions with clarity, confidence, and continuity, offering meaningful and lasting protection that extends across three generations, and truly fulfilling the promise of a lasting health legacy."AIA Alta Club is an exclusive membership programme created for high-net-worth customers who aspire to achieve the optimal balance of wealth and wellness. Through a seamless blend of personalised wealth management, holistic health solutions, and exclusive lifestyle privileges, AIA Alta Club empowers members to pursue their aspirations and enjoy a life of distinction.

