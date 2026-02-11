Corporate

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

XTransfer Participates in Malaysia Economic Forum

February 11, 2026 | 16:03
(0) user say
The cross-border payments platform joined the Malaysian economic forum, engaging with business leaders and policymakers on trade finance.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 February 2026 - XTransfer, the world's leading B2B cross-border financial platform, was honoured to be invited to join the Malaysia Economic Forum (Forum Ekonomi Malaysia 2026). Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, shared insights on how Malaysia can accelerate technology application and innovation to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) scale exports under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), during FEM 2026's panel discussion, "Made by Malaysia: Accelerating Technology Applications & Innovation".

Bill Deng (second from the right), Founder and CEO of XTransfer, joins as a speaker at Forum Ekonomi Malaysia 2026.
Bill Deng (second from the right), Founder and CEO of XTransfer, joins as a speaker at Forum Ekonomi Malaysia 2026.

Bill was honoured to join YB Tuan Liew Chin Tong, Deputy Minister of Finance of Malaysia, and Mr Ooi Ching Liang, Senior Director of Engineering at SkyeChip, for a discussion focused on strengthening high-growth, high-value industries, advancing R&D commercialisation, increasing productivity and competitiveness, and supporting MSMEs in global value chains.

Drawing on XTransfer's work with MSMEs across markets, Bill noted that many Malaysian businesses are "able to export," but face persistent barriers to scaling exports. The most common issues are trust, compliance, and scale, which often surface as payment delays, repeated documentation requests, FX uncertainty, and working capital pressure as orders grow.

"For B2B SMEs in foreign trade, the biggest constraint isn't demand. It's the operational complexity behind cross-border payments, foreign exchange, and compliance," Bill said. "In particular, AML requirements can be difficult for both traditional banks and SMEs to manage efficiently, creating friction that slows down legitimate trade."

Bill highlighted a structural shift in global trade flows from a single dominant corridor to non-U.S., intra-Asia, and broader South–South routes. This trend is increasingly clear in real SME transaction patterns. Bill shared, "In 2025, XTransfer's average collection amount from Asia, Africa, and Latin America grew by 106% year-on-year, with Africa exceeding 270%, Latin America reaching 94%, and ASEAN reaching 82%." YB Liew noted the trend and thinks it is a direction Malaysia should pursue.

XTransfer also said it plans to establish Malaysia as its regional compliance centre, citing Malaysia's strong geographic and time-zone advantages, a mature regulatory environment, availability of talent in compliance and risk operations, and cost efficiency. "Malaysia gives us the talent, governance environment, and regional proximity to scale compliance as intra-Asia and emerging-market trade accelerates," Bill added.

https://www.xtransfer.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By XTransfer

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
XTransfer Malaysia Economic Forum

