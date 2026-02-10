Corporate

Taiwan AI Cybersecurity Firm Debuts on Innovation Board

February 10, 2026 | 13:56
(0) user say
The island's inaugural artificial intelligence-focused security company completed its initial public offering, bringing AI-powered threat defence solutions to international markets.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 February 2026 - CyCraft Technology Corporation (TWSE: 7823), Taiwan's first pure-play AI-native cybersecurity company, has officially listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Innovation Board, marking a major milestone for Asia's emerging AI-driven security leaders.

CyCraft is forged in one of the world's most challenging cyber environments. Taiwan faces persistent and large-scale cyber threats from highly-motivated threat actors targeting government, semiconductor supply chains, financial systems, and critical infrastructure. Rather than theorizing about threats, CyCraft has spent years defending against them at national and industry scale.

That experience has produced real-world operational advantages global markets increasingly demand: early-warning intelligence, autonomous machine-speed defense, and field-proven AI automation that cannot be casually replicated.

As generative AI reshapes software development, many SaaS categories face commoditization through "vibe-coding." Cybersecurity stands apart. Mission-critical defense requires real adversarial data, ultra-low latency, zero-configuration precision, continuous adaptation against sophisticated attacks, and regulatory-grade trust. These capabilities are not synthetic. AI does not replace cyber defense—it amplifies defenders who already operate in real operational environments.

CyCraft's platform is built around three growth engines:

Enterprise Cyber Resilience.

Its flagship XCockpit AI platform operates over 600K sensors, protecting hundreds of government agencies, financial institutions, and semiconductor leaders across Asia-Pacific. The platform delivers preemptive exposure discovery, automated attack-path simulation, SEMI E187-compliant supply-chain risk mapping, and autonomous triage and response. The shift from reactive protection to preemptive resilience defines CyCraft's core value proposition.

AI Agent & LLM Security.

As enterprises deploy LLMs and autonomous agents, CyCraft addresses a rapidly emerging risk layer. XecGuard provides ultra-low-latency AI guardrails to detect and prevent prompt injection, jailbreaks, data exfiltration, and tool misuse in real time. Paired with XecART, an automated red-teaming and evaluation platform, CyCraft delivers a scalable, cloud-based and on-prem AI gateway for secure multi-agent orchestration.

The XecGuard and XecART dashboards enable enterprise AI governance with real-time guardrails, automated red teaming, and flexible deployment via on-premises environments or cloud-based APIs.

Enterprise Cyber Resilience.

Its flagship XCockpit AI platform operates over 600K sensors, protecting hundreds of government agencies, financial institutions, and semiconductor leaders across Asia-Pacific. The platform delivers preemptive exposure discovery, automated attack-path simulation, SEMI E187-compliant supply-chain risk mapping, and autonomous triage and response. The shift from reactive protection to preemptive resilience defines CyCraft's core value proposition.

AI Agent & LLM Security.

As enterprises deploy LLMs and autonomous agents, CyCraft addresses a rapidly emerging risk layer. XecGuard provides ultra-low-latency AI guardrails to detect and prevent prompt injection, jailbreaks, data exfiltration, and tool misuse in real time. Paired with XecART, an automated red-teaming and evaluation platform, CyCraft delivers a scalable, cloud-based and on-prem AI gateway for secure multi-agent orchestration.

The XecGuard and XecART dashboards enable enterprise AI governance with real-time guardrails, automated red teaming, and flexible deployment via on-premises environments or cloud-based APIs.

Unmanned Systems Security.

CyCraft's XecDefend platform pioneers cyber protection and disruption capabilities for AI-driven anti-drone defense. The solution enables autonomous detection, soft-kill response, and resilient protection for unmanned aerial, maritime, and ground systems—offering software-defined defense for critical infrastructure and defense supply chains.

CyCraft's credibility is reinforced by third-party validation, including seven appearances in Gartner research, three MITRE ATT&CK evaluations with zero-configuration and zero-latency performance, and the "Next-Big" Award from former Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, recognizing CyCraft as the "TSMC of cybersecurity.".

In 2025 alone, CyCraft handled multiple critical incidents for Taiwan-listed companies and completed over ten forensic investigations in support of cyber insurance engagements in Japan.

Chairman Benson Wu stated, "In Taiwan, with AI, we help secure the world. This listing accelerates our global expansion through organic growth and strategic M&A. Our goal is to surpass 50% overseas revenue by 2030 and build Asia's most trusted AI-native cybersecurity brand."

Disclaimer: The information contained herein does not constitute advice.

https://www.cycraft.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By CyCraft Technology

Taiwan AI Cybersecurity Innovation Board

Thailand Emerges as Regional CNY Destination

Thailand Emerges as Regional CNY Destination

Guinness Malaysia Creates Late-Night Football Experience

Guinness Malaysia Creates Late-Night Football Experience

FranklinWH Launches Australian Virtual Power Plant

FranklinWH Launches Australian Virtual Power Plant

Survey Reveals ANZ Skin Cancer Risk Gap

Survey Reveals ANZ Skin Cancer Risk Gap

InfoComm China Releases AV Market Report

InfoComm China Releases AV Market Report

Spark Math Introduces CPA-Based Global Programme

Spark Math Introduces CPA-Based Global Programme

