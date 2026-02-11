Singapore Yacht Club Raises S$320,000 at Bicentennial Gala

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 February 2026 — The Republic of Singapore Yacht Club (RSYC) marked its 200th anniversary (#RSYC200) with a Bicentennial Charity Gala Dinner on Saturday, 7 February 2026, at the club's Nautica Ballroom.

Ceremonial cake-cutting by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Minister for Education and MP for West Coast–Jurong West GRC Mr Desmond Lee, RSYC Commodore Balakrishnan B, RSYC Vice Commodore James Yeo, and RSYC committee members

Appendix

27 March 2026: Back to School Social Night

13 June 2026: RSYC Recycled Boat Race

18, 19 & 25 July 2026: RSYC Regatta 2026

22 & 23 August 2026: RSYC Commodore's Day 2026

19 & 20 September 2026 (Silver Fleet) and 26 & 27 September 2026 (Gold Fleet): Optimist Knockout Championship 2026

9 October 2026: RSYC Beerfest 2026

18 October 2026: RSYC Fishing Tournament 2026

14 November 2026: RSYC Charity Cruise 2026

4 & 5 December 2026: Christmas & Boat Light-Up 2026

31 December 2026: New Year’s Eve Countdown Party

The milestone event was graced by President of the Republic of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and attended by over 130 guests, including club members, sponsors and distinguished guests, raising funds in support for the wider community.Bicentennial Milestone CeremonyFounded in 1826, RSYC commemorated 200 years of rich heritage through an evening reflecting tradition and a longstanding commitment to service, tracing its journey alongside Singapore's seafaring story as it evolved into a distinctly Singaporean and multicultural institution.The programme opened with a Bicentennial tribute video, followed by welcome remarks by the Commodore of RSYC Mr Balakrishnan B. In honour of the club's enduring legacy of service, fellowship and contribution to the wider community, President Tharman officiated the unveiling of the RSYC Bicentennial Plaque and the ceremonial cake-cutting, joined by Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for Education and MP for West Coast–Jurong West GRC, RSYC Commodore Mr Balakrishnan B and other members of the RSYC Committee.The gala also marked the opening event of RSYC's year-long bicentennial programme, designed to drive member engagement through a series of sporting and social activities held throughout 2026, and brought together significant figures who have shaped the club across generations.This included Mr Edward Wong, Managing Director of AWP Pte Ltd and architect of the RSYC's current clubhouse following the club's relocation to its present premises in 1999, as well as Mr Francis Lee, RSYC's first Singaporean Commodorewho played a pivotal role in redefining RSYC as a national club with an international membership, while championing initiatives that strengthened sea sports development, professional training and the preservation of the club's history.Charity Auction in Support of President's ChallengeThe highlight of the evening was a charity auction, featuring a curated selection of rare and exclusive items, including a one-of-a-kind RSYC Bicentennial Commemorative Pure Gold Coin, limited-edition Bicentennial Pure Silver Coins, and a rare 60-year-old Martell Cognac —— presented in a Baccarat crystal decanter.RSYC raised a grand total of S$326,692 through the gala dinner and auction, and all proceeds were directed towards The President's Challenge 2026 –Later in the evening, a cheque presentation was held in the presence of President Tharman, Mr Desmond Lee, RSYC Commodore Balakrishnan B, and members of the RSYC Committee, followed by a post-dinner heritage exhibition showcasing key milestones from the club's long and distinguished history.As a token of appreciation, all attendees were presented with a specially produced RSYC Bicentennial commemorative gold-plated coin, to mark the historic occasion."As we mark 200 years of the Republic of Singapore Yacht Club, this bicentennial milestone reflects our enduring maritime heritage and the values that have shaped the club over many generations. We are honoured to commemorate this historic occasion through a meaningful initiative in support of The President's Challenge, reaffirming RSYC's long-standing commitment to contributing positively to Singapore's community," said Commodore Balakrishnan B, Republic of Singapore Yacht Club.Looking ahead, the Republic of Singapore Yacht Club will continue to build on its heritage as a premier institution, honour its seafaring legacy, and chart its next chapter for centuries more to come, through milestone occasions and activities that contribute meaningfully to national causes and Singapore's future.#RSYC200 2026 Eventshttps://rsyc.org.sg/

