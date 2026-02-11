CooperVision Debuts MiSight in Japan Market

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CooperVision today announced immediate availability of its MiSight® 1 day* myopia control contact lens in Japan, where as many as 77% of elementary school children are estimated to be myopic, equating to millions who could benefit from myopia control treatments.1 The country represents approximately 12% of the global contact lens marketplace.2

MiSight® 1 day is the first soft contact lens authorized by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for use by children to correct myopia and control its progression.†‡3

"This milestone underscores CooperVision's deep commitment to improving the lives of children around the world with myopia by expanding access to proven solutions," said Jennifer Lambert, Vice President, Myopia Management and Cornea Care, CooperVision. "The launch of MiSight® 1 day in Japan represents an enormous step forward in that mission. Partnering with Japan's revered ophthalmology community, we are helping young patients see clearly today while protecting their vision for the future."

Myopia affects nearly one in three children worldwide and is expected to rise dramatically over the next few years.§4,5 By 2050, it's predicted that nearly five billion people will be myopic, with nearly one billion expected to have high levels of myopia.6 Also known as nearsightedness, myopia can significantly impact a child's quality of life—making it harder to participate in school, sports, and other activities.7,8 Myopia can also worsen rapidly, especially in younger children, so early intervention is important.9

MiSight® 1 day is approved for myopia control in more than 40 countries around the world, and is the first and only soft contact lens approved for myopia control in Japan, the United States and China.†**††‡‡§§3,10 Worldwide, children wearing MiSight® 1 day contact lenses collectively account for more than half a billion hours annually.***11

Featuring CooperVision's proprietary ActivControl® Technology—alternating correction and treatment zones that correct vision while creating myopia defocus to help slow myopia growth—the lenses have demonstrated an average 59% reduction in myopia progression after three years with 41% of eyes having no progression.†††3,10

"This is another significant step forward in our mission to take on myopia at a global scale," said Debbie Olive, Chief Commercial Officer, CooperVision. "For children and families affected, myopia can impact more than vision—it can influence daily life, learning, and long‑term potential. Expanding access to proven myopia control solutions means families don't have to face these challenges alone in Japan or other communities around the world."

MiSight® 1 day is part of CooperVision's comprehensive portfolio of myopia control and management solutions—the world's largest evidence-based range of interventions. This includes daytime soft contact lenses, spectacles and overnight orthokeratology lenses, designed to meet the diverse needs and lifestyles of children with myopia. Last month, the company announced availability of its MyDay® MiSight® 1 day contact lenses in the United Kingdom plus select European and surrounding markets, further extending its portfolio and category leadership.

To find out more about CooperVision's contact lens portfolio and evidence-based myopia management interventions, visit: www.coopervision.com/select-region.