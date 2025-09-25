Bangkok Watch Week 2025: Siam Paragon Hosts Historic Horology Fest

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2025 - Siam Paragon reaffirms its position as Thailand's premier luxury watch destination, showcasing the country's most extensive collection of world-class watch brands. With a commitment to establishing Thailand as the emerging "hub of horological culture" in Southeast Asia, the iconic lifestyle destination is set to host an exclusive celebration — "Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week: Opening Ceremony."

The special evening on September 24, 2025, brought together founders and senior executives from leading luxury watch maisons around the globe to honor the timeless artistry of watchmaking and to mark the grand arrival of Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week 2025 — the largest luxury watch event in Southeast Asia.

The opening ceremony was graced by an impressive gathering of senior executives and visionaries from the world's most prestigious watch brands. Distinguished guests included Nicholas Gong (Managing Director APAC, A. Lange & Söhne), Joseph Munoz (Director, Bvlgari), Ms. Florence Inumaru (Director SEA, Boucheron), and Karl-Fritz Scheufele (Fifth-Generation founder, Chopard).

Also in attendance were Nicholas Rudaz (CEO, Franck Muller), Takashi Aoki (Managing Director, Grand Seiko Thailand), Christian Knoop (Chief Design Officer, IWC Schaffhausen), Veerasak Tangudomlert (Managing Director, Jaeger-LeCoultre), and Robert Bailey (Spokesperson, Laurent Ferrier).

The celebration further welcomed Carlos Da Costa Saraiva (Head of Customer Service, Panerai), Ms. Emmanuelle Kouakou (Managing Director, Southeast Asia & Oceania, Piaget), Ms. Lesley Co (Managing Director, Southeast Asia & Oceania, Panerai), Brice Tchaplyguine (Managing Director, SEA, Australia & Korea, Tag Heuer), Romain Marietta (Chief Products Officer, Zenith), Edouard Guibert (Managing Director, Southeast Asia & Oceania, Roger Dubuis), Xavier de Roquemaurel (Founder, Czapek), Wei Koh (Founder, Revolution magazine), Ong Ban (CEO, Sincere Fine Watches), and Damien Licciardi (Chief Operating Officer, Richemont Luxury Thailand).

Also in attendance were executives from leading watch brands, including Suthin Jiramaneekul and Ms. Nitchaya Ekaraphanich, along with esteemed event partners, Ms. Suporntip Pongsachamnankit, Executive Director and Head of Card Business, UOB Thailand. The event was further honored by the presence of Ms. Chadatip Chutrakul, Chief Executive Officer, Siam Piwat Group; Ms. Caroline Murphy President - Strategic Project Development Siam Piwat Co.,Ltd.; and Ms. Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Managing Director, Siam Paragon Business Unit, who graciously welcomed all distinguished guests.

This prestigious celebration was made possible with the valued support of partners, including UOB Bank Thailand, VOSS Thailand, and Chatrium Grand Bangkok.

The evening was marked by joy and dynamism as executives from prestigious maisons mingled while enjoying captivating performances in a luxurious setting during an exclusive cocktail reception. It was truly a historic night for the luxury watch industry in Thailand and Southeast Asia — a rare gathering of the world's most influential figures, united in celebrating the culture of timepieces at Siam Paragon.

Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week 2025 is a landmark luxury watch event that brings Siam Paragon together with 30 of the world's most prestigious watch brands to celebrate the culture of timekeeping — where exquisite craftsmanship meets state-of-the-art innovation. The event presents an extraordinary showcase of artistry, heritage, and cutting-edge technology, bringing together watch connoisseurs and collectors to honor the magnificence of fine watchmaking.

This year's edition features over 30 globally renowned maisons, including A. Lange & Söhne, Bianchet, Bvlgari, Breitling, Bovet, Boucheron, Cartier, Chopard, Franck Muller, Grand Seiko, Girard-Perregaux, H. Moser & Cie., Hublot, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Jaquet Droz, Laurent Ferrier, Louis Erard, Omega, Panerai, Piaget, Tag Heuer, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, Ulysse Nardin, Vacheron Constantin, and Zenith. Event highlights include:

The Symposium” is a premier forum dedicated to storytelling and the exchange of ideas on the culture of watchmaking. Presented by founders, executives, and master watchmakers from world-class brands, the symposium brings together industry experts to explore a wide range of captivating topics.

“The Exhibition” presents an extraordinary showcase of the latest, never-before-seen timepieces, unveiling them for the very first time. The exhibition features limited editions, masterpieces celebrated for their intricate mechanisms, rare creations, and private collections from world-class collectors — offering museum-quality pieces of exceptional rarity and value. The event takes place at the Hall of Fame and Hall of Mirrors, M Floor, Siam Paragon, with highlights including 15 rare and priceless timepieces, such as the Patek Philippe Calatrava Ref. 96 Steel, Salmon Dial, Circa 1944; the Audemars Piguet Master02 Ref. 15240SG.OO.A347CR.01, limited to just 250 pieces worldwide; and the Bvlgari Fenice Octo Roma Secret, a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

“The Experience” immerses watch enthusiasts in the world of innovative and unique timepieces at the brand boutiques, featuring exclusive activities from six renowned maisons. Highlights include ZENITH’s celebration of “160 Years of Horological Milestones,” a live watchmaking demonstration by A. Lange & Söhne, a design introduction by IWC Schaffhausen, a Spring Drive lecture by a Grand Seiko expert, curated experiences from OMEGA, and an exclusive gouache session by Boucheron, all hosted at the Crystal Court, M Floor, Siam Paragon.

Watch enthusiasts are invited to experience Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week 2025 from today through September 28, 2025, at Siam Paragon. For more information, updates, and registration, visit www.bangkokwatchweek.com or follow Facebook: SIAMPARAGON.

