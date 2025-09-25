Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bangkok Watch Week 2025: Siam Paragon Hosts Historic Horology Fest

September 25, 2025 | 15:24
(0) user say
Fifty rare timepieces debut alongside VIP masterclasses, giving luxury writers Bangkok Watch Week keywords and visitor registration.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2025 - Siam Paragon reaffirms its position as Thailand's premier luxury watch destination, showcasing the country's most extensive collection of world-class watch brands. With a commitment to establishing Thailand as the emerging "hub of horological culture" in Southeast Asia, the iconic lifestyle destination is set to host an exclusive celebration — "Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week: Opening Ceremony."

The special evening on September 24, 2025, brought together founders and senior executives from leading luxury watch maisons around the globe to honor the timeless artistry of watchmaking and to mark the grand arrival of Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week 2025 — the largest luxury watch event in Southeast Asia.

The opening ceremony was graced by an impressive gathering of senior executives and visionaries from the world's most prestigious watch brands. Distinguished guests included Nicholas Gong (Managing Director APAC, A. Lange & Söhne), Joseph Munoz (Director, Bvlgari), Ms. Florence Inumaru (Director SEA, Boucheron), and Karl-Fritz Scheufele (Fifth-Generation founder, Chopard).

Also in attendance were Nicholas Rudaz (CEO, Franck Muller), Takashi Aoki (Managing Director, Grand Seiko Thailand), Christian Knoop (Chief Design Officer, IWC Schaffhausen), Veerasak Tangudomlert (Managing Director, Jaeger-LeCoultre), and Robert Bailey (Spokesperson, Laurent Ferrier).

The celebration further welcomed Carlos Da Costa Saraiva (Head of Customer Service, Panerai), Ms. Emmanuelle Kouakou (Managing Director, Southeast Asia & Oceania, Piaget), Ms. Lesley Co (Managing Director, Southeast Asia & Oceania, Panerai), Brice Tchaplyguine (Managing Director, SEA, Australia & Korea, Tag Heuer), Romain Marietta (Chief Products Officer, Zenith), Edouard Guibert (Managing Director, Southeast Asia & Oceania, Roger Dubuis), Xavier de Roquemaurel (Founder, Czapek), Wei Koh (Founder, Revolution magazine), Ong Ban (CEO, Sincere Fine Watches), and Damien Licciardi (Chief Operating Officer, Richemont Luxury Thailand).

Also in attendance were executives from leading watch brands, including Suthin Jiramaneekul and Ms. Nitchaya Ekaraphanich, along with esteemed event partners, Ms. Suporntip Pongsachamnankit, Executive Director and Head of Card Business, UOB Thailand. The event was further honored by the presence of Ms. Chadatip Chutrakul, Chief Executive Officer, Siam Piwat Group; Ms. Caroline Murphy President - Strategic Project Development Siam Piwat Co.,Ltd.; and Ms. Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Managing Director, Siam Paragon Business Unit, who graciously welcomed all distinguished guests.

This prestigious celebration was made possible with the valued support of partners, including UOB Bank Thailand, VOSS Thailand, and Chatrium Grand Bangkok.

The evening was marked by joy and dynamism as executives from prestigious maisons mingled while enjoying captivating performances in a luxurious setting during an exclusive cocktail reception. It was truly a historic night for the luxury watch industry in Thailand and Southeast Asia — a rare gathering of the world's most influential figures, united in celebrating the culture of timepieces at Siam Paragon.

Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week 2025 is a landmark luxury watch event that brings Siam Paragon together with 30 of the world's most prestigious watch brands to celebrate the culture of timekeeping — where exquisite craftsmanship meets state-of-the-art innovation. The event presents an extraordinary showcase of artistry, heritage, and cutting-edge technology, bringing together watch connoisseurs and collectors to honor the magnificence of fine watchmaking.

This year's edition features over 30 globally renowned maisons, including A. Lange & Söhne, Bianchet, Bvlgari, Breitling, Bovet, Boucheron, Cartier, Chopard, Franck Muller, Grand Seiko, Girard-Perregaux, H. Moser & Cie., Hublot, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Jaquet Droz, Laurent Ferrier, Louis Erard, Omega, Panerai, Piaget, Tag Heuer, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, Ulysse Nardin, Vacheron Constantin, and Zenith. Event highlights include:

  • The Symposium” is a premier forum dedicated to storytelling and the exchange of ideas on the culture of watchmaking. Presented by founders, executives, and master watchmakers from world-class brands, the symposium brings together industry experts to explore a wide range of captivating topics.
  • “The Exhibition” presents an extraordinary showcase of the latest, never-before-seen timepieces, unveiling them for the very first time. The exhibition features limited editions, masterpieces celebrated for their intricate mechanisms, rare creations, and private collections from world-class collectors — offering museum-quality pieces of exceptional rarity and value. The event takes place at the Hall of Fame and Hall of Mirrors, M Floor, Siam Paragon, with highlights including 15 rare and priceless timepieces, such as the Patek Philippe Calatrava Ref. 96 Steel, Salmon Dial, Circa 1944; the Audemars Piguet Master02 Ref. 15240SG.OO.A347CR.01, limited to just 250 pieces worldwide; and the Bvlgari Fenice Octo Roma Secret, a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.
  • “The Experience” immerses watch enthusiasts in the world of innovative and unique timepieces at the brand boutiques, featuring exclusive activities from six renowned maisons. Highlights include ZENITH’s celebration of “160 Years of Horological Milestones,” a live watchmaking demonstration by A. Lange & Söhne, a design introduction by IWC Schaffhausen, a Spring Drive lecture by a Grand Seiko expert, curated experiences from OMEGA, and an exclusive gouache session by Boucheron, all hosted at the Crystal Court, M Floor, Siam Paragon.

Watch enthusiasts are invited to experience Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week 2025 from today through September 28, 2025, at Siam Paragon. For more information, updates, and registration, visit www.bangkokwatchweek.com or follow Facebook: SIAMPARAGON.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Siam Paragon

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Bangkok Watch Week 2025 Bangkok Watch Week Siam Paragon Hosts Luxury watch event

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Aceh Sustainable Palm Oil Group 2025: Apical Leads Zero-Deforestation Push

Aceh Sustainable Palm Oil Group 2025: Apical Leads Zero-Deforestation Push

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Aceh Sustainable Palm Oil Group 2025: Apical Leads Zero-Deforestation Push

Aceh Sustainable Palm Oil Group 2025: Apical Leads Zero-Deforestation Push

Bangkok Watch Week 2025: Siam Paragon Hosts Historic Horology Fest

Bangkok Watch Week 2025: Siam Paragon Hosts Historic Horology Fest

Huawei RAMS White Paper 2025: ISP MSP Success Blueprint Unveiled

Huawei RAMS White Paper 2025: ISP MSP Success Blueprint Unveiled

KnoWaterleak Michi log 2025: Iwata City Pilots Integrated Infra AI

KnoWaterleak Michi log 2025: Iwata City Pilots Integrated Infra AI

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020