CGTN Explores Cultural Significance of Little New Year

As the lunar calendar turns its final pages, China enters a period of joyful anticipation known as Xiaonian, or Little Chinese New Year. Often celebrated as the Festival of the Kitchen God, it marks the official start of the "busy year" – a traditional term for the intense, joyful period of preparing food, cleaning homes, and shopping for the upcoming Spring Festival.The Spring Festival is a deeply significant time for family reunion. In 2024, UNESCO inscribed the "Spring Festival, social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of the traditional Chinese New Year" onto the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.While daily routines continue to evolve, they remain anchored in rituals that provide a sense of normalcy and meaning. It is perhaps no wonder that in a climate of uncertainty, traditional Chinese lifestyles are finding a new audience beyond the country's borders, with the Spring Festival chief among those unique traditions that are fast becoming a shared human experience.In a prelude to the broader celebrations, Xiaonian, observed on February 10 and 11 this year, kickstarts a focused period of preparation. According to ancient lore, families offer Zaotang, or sticky "Kitchen Candy," to the Kitchen God to ensure he delivers a favorable report on the household's conduct before he ascends to the heavens. This lighthearted tradition marks the beginning of several symbolic rituals aimed at welcoming a fresh start.A key element of this transition is donning new clothes. In Chinese culture, the New Year represents a moment when "all things are renewed," and wearing new garments symbolizes shedding the "dust" or misfortunes of the past to embrace auspicious energy for the year ahead. Alongside this personal renewal, families nationwide engage in "sweeping the dust," a deep-cleaning ritual to purify the home and prepare it for new blessings.Whereas these practices are universal, celebratory flavors vary by geography. In the north, families traditionally gather over steaming plates of dumplings, whereas in the south, the menu often features sweet rice cakes (Niangao) and glutinous rice balls (Tangyuan).As Mao Qiaohui, a researcher at the Institute of Ethnic Literature at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, explains, these variations highlight the inclusive nature of Chinese civilization."Although folk customs differ between different regions across China, this diversity reflects the cultural pluralism within the Spring Festival tradition," she notes. "Different regional identities contribute to a shared pursuit of harmony and reunion."The vitality of these traditions is also evident in local craftsmanship. In northern regions like Shandong and Henan, artisans are currently making Huamo, decorated steamed buns, featuring horse designs for the upcoming zodiac year. Meanwhile, in Shuozhou, Shanxi Province, intangible heritage inheritors are carving spirited stallions onto traditional gourds. These creations reflect the regional diversity of the festival and a collective desire for progress in the year ahead.The festive atmosphere is reflected further in preparations for the Spring Festival Gala (Chunwan), produced by China Media Group.Recent rehearsals show performances meshing traditional Chinese culture with international artistry. One performance piece combines the wooden clog dance of the Hani and Lisu ethnic groups with the rhythmic tap of Spanish Flamenco and Hungarian folk dance. And with global stars like Jackie Chan and Lionel Richie on the bill, the Gala's stage is set to become a stage for the world to come together.The reach of the gala has expanded far beyond a domestic audience. Through the "Spring Festival Gala Prelude" events held in the United States, Russia, France, Italy, and several African nations, the program has become a gateway to Chinese New Year customs and cultural exchange.This interest extends beyond art and into the lives of people worldwide, as seen in the #BecomingChinese trend. This phenomenon features international social media users adopting elements of Chinese daily life – such as keeping a thermos of hot water handy, wearing quilted indoor slippers or practicing mindful movement with Baduanjin exercises.The festival is no longer a distant event but a gateway to Chinese lifestyle, rooted in ancient wellness wisdom and constantly updated by modern convenience, and the first step to a journey of exploration into a culture that values ritual, safety and hospitality.Whether through global broadcasts or shared daily habits, the Spring Festival increasingly strengthens a sense of cultural empathy between China and the rest of the world.For more information, please click here:https://news.cgtn.com/news/2026-02-10/Little-New-Year-opens-big-window-to-China-s-soul-1KEhJjMX2fe/p.html

