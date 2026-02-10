Corporate

Skylon Partners COBNB for Enhanced Hotel Services

February 10, 2026 | 13:17
(0) user say
The property developer selected COBNB as hospitality partner whilst introducing premium amenities featuring L'Occitane en Provence products.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 February 2026 - Skylon, a premium development by GBD Land, located at Changkat Raja Chulan, Bukit Bintang, 50200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, has officially appointed COBNB as its hospitality partner, marking the launch of COBNB+, the company’s new premium hospitality brand. Skylon is the first development to debut under the initiative.

As part of the COBNB+ rollout, all PLUS-managed residences at Skylon will feature a full upgrade to L’Occitane en Provence hotel amenities, setting a new standard for guest comfort. The partnership reflects COBNB’s strategic move into experience-led hospitality, where design, service, and brand collaboration come together to enhance guest satisfaction and long-term asset value.

COBNB+ represents the highest tier within COBNB’s managed portfolio, designed for guests who value refined living, consistency, and effortless stays. The programme combines curated interiors, elevated operational standards, and technology-enabled hospitality, offering a boutique-hotel experience within a service apartment setting.

L’Occitane en Provence was selected as COBNB+’s premium amenities partner for its strong association with leading hotels and resorts worldwide, its commitment to responsibly sourced ingredients, and its timeless French heritage. The brand’s emphasis on sensorial comfort and craftsmanship aligns naturally with COBNB’s vision of modern, experience-led hospitality.

Skylon’s designation as the first COBNB+ property establishes a new benchmark for managed residences in Malaysia. The collaboration reflects a shared vision between GBD Land and COBNB to operate residential assets at hospitality-grade standards, enhance guest satisfaction and loyalty, and strengthen long-term asset performance.

“At L’Occitane en Provence, we believe everyday rituals can become precious moments. Our partnership with COBNB+ at Skylon reflects a shared vision to elevate the guest experience through sensorial comfort, thoughtful details, and the art of Provençal living — even within a modern service apartment setting,” said Elida Wong, General Manager, Southeast Asia, L’Occitane en Provence.

The launch of COBNB+ at Skylon marks the beginning of a broader premium rollout across selected developments. As COBNB continues to expand its hospitality platform, COBNB+ will serve as its flagship standard for luxury short-stay and serviced living.

At COBNB, luxury is intentional — and it begins with attention to every detail.

https://www.cobnb.com.my/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Cobnb Sdn Bhd

TagTag:
Skylon COBNB Enhanced Hotel Services

