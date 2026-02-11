VinDynamics Announces Leadership for Humanoid Robotics

Hanoi, Vietnam - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 February 2026 - With a high-quality team and the ambition to bring humanoid robots into everyday life, VinDynamics has officially introduced two key leaders, President La Manh Hung and Chief Technology Officer Nguyen Quang Vinh. Their partnership unites world-class research expertise and the ability to turn research into market-ready products, positioning the company for rapid progress in the near term.

In robotics, harmonizing cutting-edge research with real-world application remains a central challenge. VinDynamics addresses this by pairing Professor La Manh Hung, who shapes the vision through a rigorous scientific research foundation, with Nguyen Quang Vinh, who focuses on converting concepts into reliable systems used in real-world environments. Their shared objective is Robots for Everyone, where robots serve as practical assistants that make daily life easier, safer, and more efficient.La Manh Hung, the chief architect bringing global expertise back to VietnamAt the helm of VinDynamics is La Manh Hung, a robotics professor and Director of the Advanced Robotics and Automation Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno in the United States. He is a recipient of the NSF CAREER Award and has received the Charles Pankow Award from the American Society of Civil Engineers twice. He also founded AIR Corp, a robotics startup backed by several major US-based investment funds.With more than 20 years of experience, over 170 scientific publications, more than 9,000 citations, and research funding exceeding 12 million US dollars, Professor Hung serves as "chief architect" of VinDynamics long-term vision. He leads efforts to connect global research ecosystem and to establish advanced robotics standards for the company in Vietnam.Explaining his decision to lead VinDynamics, President La Manh Hung said the move reflects both a technology opportunity and a commitment to contribute to his home country. "VinDynamics focuses on developing intelligent, safe, and versatile humanoid robots. We want robots not to remain distant technological achievements, but to become a natural, practical part of life that helps people live happier lives," he emphasized.CTO Nguyen Quang Vinh: Bringing robots from the lab to the real worldIf La Manh Hung represents research depth, Chief Technology Officer Nguyen Quang Vinh represents execution-focused engineering.After graduating as valedictorian of the Talented Engineer Program in Automatic Control at Hanoi University of Science and Technology, he completed five years of doctoral research on human locomotion and spent six years in the US-based robotics startup sector.Before joining VinDynamics, he served as Head of Control and Behavior at Ghost Robotics, one of the world-leading developers of quadruped robots. He played a key role in designing control and behavior systems that enable robots to operate reliably in demanding real-world settings across security, industrial, and service applications.At VinDynamics, Nguyen Quang Vinh focuses on system-architecture standardization, safety optimization, and scalable production. His thinking is very clear: "Robots only have real value when they operate reliably, safely, and deliver measurable results in everyday life."Under this leadership team and a highly-qualified group of international engineers and specialists, VinDynamics has already achieved notable milestones. Its first humanoid prototype, Dyno, reached stable walking capability after just four months of development, an accelerated timeline by global startup standards.With a strong leadership foundation and a clearly-defined strategy, VinDynamics is positioned to advance Make-in-Vietnam humanoid robots into practical deployment, serving both domestic needs and international markets.

