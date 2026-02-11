Corporate

Infinix Announces Snapdragon-Powered Devices

February 11, 2026 | 15:57
(0) user say
The smartphone manufacturer issued corrected information regarding upcoming devices featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon processors promising enhanced performance.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 February 2026 - Today, Infinix announced its plans to integrate the cutting-edge Snapdragon® platforms from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. across select smartphones and broader product categories. Through its work with Qualcomm Technologies on system-level optimizations, Infinix aims to achieve deeper integration of chipset capabilities within Infinix's product portfolio, delivering an enhanced and more seamless user experience.

Infinix & Qualcomm

Select models in the upcoming NOTE 60 SERIES will mark the first time Infinix smartphones are powered by Snapdragon mobile platforms. This launch represents a significant step in Infinix's core platform strategy and an important milestone for the brand. By integrating the renowned Snapdragon system-on-a-chip solutions into select models, the NOTE 60 SERIES is poised to unlock extraordinary possibilities and deliver a next-level experience to users worldwide.

Strengthening Research and Development Efforts

By combining Qualcomm Technologies' industry-leading technological expertise with Infinix's strong capabilities in product design and user experience, the NOTE 60 SERIES focuses on delivering elevated, consistent, and stable performance across core areas, including power efficiency, immersive gaming, advanced imaging, and integrated AI experiences.

Over the past year, Infinix has adopted Snapdragon platforms in its tablet lineup, receiving positive market feedback. This success has laid the groundwork to expand into smartphones and broader product categories. As Infinix continues to advance its premiumization strategy, deepening collaboration with leading technology partners remains a key focus in expanding its product ecosystem and strengthening long-term competitiveness.

"We are excited to collaborate with industry leader Qualcomm Technologies. This important step for Infinix advances our mission for a tailored user experience through in-depth hardware-software integration, utilizing Snapdragon platforms and technologies to deliver greater innovation and quality for customers globally," says Tony Zhao, CEO of Infinix.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Infinix as we work together to bring industry-leading Snapdragon technologies to more mobile users worldwide. Expanding Snapdragon integration into Infinix's mobile portfolio marks an exciting milestone—one that highlights our shared commitment to delivering breakthrough innovation, elevated performance, and more seamless user experiences," said Chenwei Yan, SVP of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

With that, Infinix officially announces the upcoming launch of the NOTE 60 SERIES, the brand's flagship showcase co‑created with leading partners to deliver breakthrough performance, design, imaging, and audio‑visual experiences powered by Snapdragon technology.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

By Infinix

