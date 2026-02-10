Thailand Emerges as Regional CNY Destination

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 February 2026 - As Asia-Pacific travel continues its strong rebound, Bangkok is reaffirming its status as one of the region's most compelling cultural and retail destinations—particularly during the Chinese New Year season. In February 2026, Thailand's capital will transform into a festive hub of heritage, gastronomy, and world-class shopping.

Voralak Tulaphorn Chief Marketing Officer, The Mall Group

While Songkran marks Thailand's traditional New Year, the Lunar New Year holds cultural significance across the country, shaped by generations of Thai-Chinese heritage. Each year, the festival drives one of Thailand's most dynamic travel and consumption periods, attracting domestic and international visitors seeking meaningful cultural experiences alongside premium lifestyle offerings.From 12–22 February 2026, The Mall Group—operator of flagship destinations including Siam Paragon, Emporium, EmQuartier, Emsphere, and The Mall Lifestore—will stage one of Southeast Asia's largest Chinese New Year celebrations. Developed in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Ministry of Culture, and major global partners such as Trip.com, UnionPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, and iQIYI, the campaign positions Bangkok as a regional gateway for festive travel, luxury retail, and cultural immersion.Under the theme Joy, Luck, Love, the festival blends entertainment, tradition, and emotional connection. Highlights include an immersive collaboration with iQIYI, bringing a popular Chinese drama to life through experiential installations designed for today's social and digital-first travelers. Cultural authenticity takes center stage with the installation of a Guan Yu Heavenly Temple replica, offering visitors an opportunity to engage with auspicious rituals rooted in centuries-old tradition.Food and shopping remain central pillars of the celebration. Across The Mall Group's destinations, visitors can explore more than 3,000 auspicious dishes curated from renowned restaurants and Michelin Bib Gourmand-listed establishments, reinforcing Bangkok's reputation as a global culinary capital. At EM District, the Chinese Boulevard Food Market and Yunnan cultural showcases enhance the experience with regional flavors, crafts, and interactive workshops.To encourage international travel, The Mall Group will launch exclusive tourist privileges from late January to early March 2026, including shopping rewards and cash incentives tailored for overseas visitors.By combining cultural heritage, festive celebration, and premium retail, Joy Luck Love Chinese New Year 2026 positions Bangkok not only as a place to celebrate—but as a destination where culture, commerce, and travel converge, inviting Asia-Pacific travelers to begin the Lunar New Year in one of the region's most dynamic cities.https://emdistrict.com/

