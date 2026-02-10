Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Thailand Emerges as Regional CNY Destination

February 10, 2026 | 14:00
(0) user say
The kingdom's nationwide Chinese New Year celebrations are attracting visitors from across the region, positioning Thailand as a major festive tourism destination.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 February 2026 - As Asia-Pacific travel continues its strong rebound, Bangkok is reaffirming its status as one of the region's most compelling cultural and retail destinations—particularly during the Chinese New Year season. In February 2026, Thailand's capital will transform into a festive hub of heritage, gastronomy, and world-class shopping.

Voralak Tulaphorn Chief Marketing Officer, The Mall Group

Voralak Tulaphorn Chief Marketing Officer, The Mall Group

While Songkran marks Thailand's traditional New Year, the Lunar New Year holds cultural significance across the country, shaped by generations of Thai-Chinese heritage. Each year, the festival drives one of Thailand's most dynamic travel and consumption periods, attracting domestic and international visitors seeking meaningful cultural experiences alongside premium lifestyle offerings.

From 12–22 February 2026, The Mall Group—operator of flagship destinations including Siam Paragon, Emporium, EmQuartier, Emsphere, and The Mall Lifestore—will stage one of Southeast Asia's largest Chinese New Year celebrations. Developed in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Ministry of Culture, and major global partners such as Trip.com, UnionPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, and iQIYI, the campaign positions Bangkok as a regional gateway for festive travel, luxury retail, and cultural immersion.

Under the theme Joy, Luck, Love, the festival blends entertainment, tradition, and emotional connection. Highlights include an immersive collaboration with iQIYI, bringing a popular Chinese drama to life through experiential installations designed for today's social and digital-first travelers. Cultural authenticity takes center stage with the installation of a Guan Yu Heavenly Temple replica, offering visitors an opportunity to engage with auspicious rituals rooted in centuries-old tradition.

Food and shopping remain central pillars of the celebration. Across The Mall Group's destinations, visitors can explore more than 3,000 auspicious dishes curated from renowned restaurants and Michelin Bib Gourmand-listed establishments, reinforcing Bangkok's reputation as a global culinary capital. At EM District, the Chinese Boulevard Food Market and Yunnan cultural showcases enhance the experience with regional flavors, crafts, and interactive workshops.

To encourage international travel, The Mall Group will launch exclusive tourist privileges from late January to early March 2026, including shopping rewards and cash incentives tailored for overseas visitors.

By combining cultural heritage, festive celebration, and premium retail, Joy Luck Love Chinese New Year 2026 positions Bangkok not only as a place to celebrate—but as a destination where culture, commerce, and travel converge, inviting Asia-Pacific travelers to begin the Lunar New Year in one of the region's most dynamic cities.

https://emdistrict.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The Mall Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Thailand Chinese New Year

Related Contents

IHG's voco Brand Debuts in Thailand

IHG's voco Brand Debuts in Thailand

Thailand Invites Travellers to Follow LISA's Journey

Offshore structuring and the Singapore holding route

Offshore structuring and the Singapore holding route

SCOPE Luxury Property Sales Show Thailand Market Strength

Thailand NIA Outlines 2026 Innovation Priorities

Solar Storage Live Thailand 2026 Opens

Solar Storage Live Thailand 2026 Opens

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

FranklinWH Launches Australian Virtual Power Plant

FranklinWH Launches Australian Virtual Power Plant

Survey Reveals ANZ Skin Cancer Risk Gap

Survey Reveals ANZ Skin Cancer Risk Gap

InfoComm China Releases AV Market Report

InfoComm China Releases AV Market Report

Spark Math Introduces CPA-Based Global Programme

Spark Math Introduces CPA-Based Global Programme

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020