Eason Technology Unit Invests in Clean Energy Fund

HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eason Technology Limited ("Eason" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DXF), today announced that Its subsidiary entered into a definitive agreement to make a strategic investment of US $1 million in Shou Chang Energy Private Investment Fund ("SC Fund"), acquiring approximately 30% interest of the fund, on February 9, 2026. The SC Fund is managed and administered by an independent third-party manager, and the Company does not participate in the management or investment decisions of the SC Fund.

SC Fund is dedicated to investing solely in unlisted growth-oriented enterprises (including start-up and growth-stage companies) within the clean energy sector. SC Fund's investment strategy is focused on a broad range of low-cost, capital-efficient advanced energy technology solutions that have massive emissions reduction potential. The fund founding team has rich experience in sectors that include hydrogen power generation equipment, controlled nuclear fusion technology, and smart high-voltage power grids, and smart grid sensors and software. Additional areas of interest include energy storage, industrial metal material recycling, renewable energy production.

Eason's CEO Stanley He commented, "By participating in the investment of an clean energy private investment fund, the Company can not only achieve financial investment returns but, more importantly, gain access to the clean energy industry and capture commercial opportunities. By uniting more business partners,The Company's mature experience in real estate operation will facilitate its future development as an operator and manager of smart carbon-neutral industrial parks, clean energy production facilities (such as photovoltaic power generation and hydrogen production units), and industrial gas plants. Meanwhile, the Company's technology development team will also enable the Company to expand its product portfolio into clean energy management, intelligent power regulation, and energy storage management systems. Management expresses full confidence in the emerging opportunities."