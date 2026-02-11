Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Eason Technology Unit Invests in Clean Energy Fund

February 11, 2026 | 17:00
(0) user say
The technology company's subsidiary committed one million dollars to a private investment fund focused on renewable energy projects and technologies.

HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eason Technology Limited ("Eason" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DXF), today announced that Its subsidiary entered into a definitive agreement to make a strategic investment of US $1 million in Shou Chang Energy Private Investment Fund ("SC Fund"), acquiring approximately 30% interest of the fund, on February 9, 2026. The SC Fund is managed and administered by an independent third-party manager, and the Company does not participate in the management or investment decisions of the SC Fund.

SC Fund is dedicated to investing solely in unlisted growth-oriented enterprises (including start-up and growth-stage companies) within the clean energy sector. SC Fund's investment strategy is focused on a broad range of low-cost, capital-efficient advanced energy technology solutions that have massive emissions reduction potential. The fund founding team has rich experience in sectors that include hydrogen power generation equipment, controlled nuclear fusion technology, and smart high-voltage power grids, and smart grid sensors and software. Additional areas of interest include energy storage, industrial metal material recycling, renewable energy production.

Eason's CEO Stanley He commented, "By participating in the investment of an clean energy private investment fund, the Company can not only achieve financial investment returns but, more importantly, gain access to the clean energy industry and capture commercial opportunities. By uniting more business partners,The Company's mature experience in real estate operation will facilitate its future development as an operator and manager of smart carbon-neutral industrial parks, clean energy production facilities (such as photovoltaic power generation and hydrogen production units), and industrial gas plants. Meanwhile, the Company's technology development team will also enable the Company to expand its product portfolio into clean energy management, intelligent power regulation, and energy storage management systems. Management expresses full confidence in the emerging opportunities."

By PR Newswire

Eason Technology Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Eason Technology Clean Energy Fund

Related Contents

Eason Technology Limited Received NYSE American Non-Compliance Letter

Eason Technology Limited Received NYSE American Non-Compliance Letter

Eason Tech 20-F Filing 2025: Fiscal 2024 Annual Report Live

Eason Tech 20-F Filing 2025: Fiscal 2024 Annual Report Live

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

CooperVision Debuts MiSight in Japan Market

CooperVision Debuts MiSight in Japan Market

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

VNPAY and NAPAS deepen cooperation on digital payments

VNPAY and NAPAS deepen cooperation on digital payments

Cake and Visa collaborate to pioneer bank-led cross-border receivables solution

Cake and Visa collaborate to pioneer bank-led cross-border receivables solution

CooperVision Debuts MiSight in Japan Market

CooperVision Debuts MiSight in Japan Market

Eason Technology Unit Invests in Clean Energy Fund

Eason Technology Unit Invests in Clean Energy Fund

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020