Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Guinness Malaysia Creates Late-Night Football Experience

February 10, 2026 | 13:58
(0) user say
The beverage brand designed a football-themed accommodation package enabling fans to watch Premier League matches broadcast after midnight in Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 February 2026 - In Malaysia, football fans are experiencing matchday a little differently this Premier League season. With kick-offs often taking place after midnight – sometimes as late as 1am or 3am – following a match has become a late-night commitment rather than a quick night out.

Guinness Malaysia, the official beer of the Premier League, has opened its doors to Guinness Clubhouse, a first-of-its-kind football-themed stay in Kuala Lumpur

Guinness Malaysia, the official beer of the Premier League, has opened its doors to Guinness Clubhouse, a first-of-its-kind football-themed stay in Kuala Lumpur

Introduced by Guinness, the official beer of the Premier League, Guinness Clubhouse is a football-themed experience created earlier this season to bring fans together around the rituals of matchday, not in a stadium or a pub, but in a shared, home-style setting designed for watching the game together when most places have closed.

Set to run through February 2026, Guinness Clubhouse reflects a broader shift in how football is experienced globally, particularly in countries where fans follow the game across time zones. Since its launch in November 2025, every weekend match night has been fully booked until February, highlighting strong demand for shared matchday experiences built around atmosphere, connection, and togetherness.

Inside Guinness Clubhouse Set across three immersive storeys, Guinness Clubhouse brings together the worlds of football and Guinness under one roof. From hardcore fans and those cheering on their favourite teams, to friends simply looking for a good night in, every corner is designed to feel like a match night worth staying in for, with football-themed activities, bold Guinness touches, and plenty of moments built to be shared.
Guests who book a night at Guinness Clubhouse can look forward to:
  • Catch LIVE Premier League matches on a giant projector with surround sound recreating the atmosphere of a football stadium right in the living room. Perfect for those who live for the game.
  • Share a bite or two from the fully stocked kitchen and pantry, featuring Guinness-infused snacks and match-night essentials, made for the ones who come for the snacks.
  • Settle old scores upstairs in the Play Zone with foosball, table football, and the pool table, ideal for the friendly rivals in every group.
  • End the night in comfort in Guinness and football-branded bedrooms that can house up to 20 guests, complete with a starter pack featuring Guinness Draught in a Can for those who want to stay on after the final whistle.
Redefining Matchday Culture
“Match nights are more than just about the beautiful game, they’re about the people, the banter, and a pint of Guinness that bring every kind of fan together,” said Joyce Lim, Marketing Manager at Guinness Malaysia. “We created Guinness Clubhouse as a space for different kinds of fans to come together, whether they’re here for the football, the food, or just the company, all over a shared love for Guinness, making every match night a Lovely Day for a Guinness.

More than a place to stay, Guinness Clubhouse reflects how matchday culture is evolving, particularly in football-fan cities where fans are finding new ways to come together around the game. Through immersive, communal spaces centred on live football, the experience demonstrates how shared rituals continue to shape the matchday experience.

For more information on Guinness Clubhouse, visit https://clubhouse.guinnessmsia.com/.

*Items associated with Guinness Clubhouse are subject to availability; first come, first served basis, terms and conditions, and house rules as set by the organiser, sponsor, house manager, and property owner. Guinness and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. Guinness Malaysia advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers not to drink and drive. Hashtag: #guinnessclubhouse #GuinnessMY #ALovelyDayForGuinness

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit: www.heinekenmalaysia.com.



By Heineken Malaysia

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Guinness Malaysia Late-Night Football Experience

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Thailand Emerges as Regional CNY Destination

Thailand Emerges as Regional CNY Destination

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

FranklinWH Launches Australian Virtual Power Plant

FranklinWH Launches Australian Virtual Power Plant

Survey Reveals ANZ Skin Cancer Risk Gap

Survey Reveals ANZ Skin Cancer Risk Gap

InfoComm China Releases AV Market Report

InfoComm China Releases AV Market Report

Spark Math Introduces CPA-Based Global Programme

Spark Math Introduces CPA-Based Global Programme

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020