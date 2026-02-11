Corporate

Pilot Lands Aircraft on Bahrain Racing Circuit

February 11, 2026 | 16:14
(0) user say
Aviator Luke Czepiela executed a landing on the Formula One track using BRP-Rotax powered aircraft, demonstrating precision flying capabilities.

Gunskirchen, Austria - Newsaktuell - 10 February 2026 - In a demonstration of precision aviation, Luke Czepiela traced the full ideal line of the Bahrain International Circuit at low level, including short takeoffs and landings (STOL) on the start/finish straight. The achievement is documented in the short film Aircraft Meets Racetrack, the first project to emerge from BRP-Rotax's Brand Ambassador partnership with Luke Czepiela, launched in 2025. The short film premiered during the Bahrain International Circuit's official F1 pre‑season press conference today.

BRP-Rotax: Aircraft Meets Racetrack – Luke Czepiela Flies the Racing Line at Bahrain International Circuit

When Racing Meets Aviation

The project transfers what racing drivers follow on the ground with high precision accuracy into the sky. The circuit's racing line becomes an aerial flight path, demanding exceptionally tight tolerances, high and low speeds, and uncompromising line discipline. Conducting the maneuver required extreme precision. Low altitude, shifting wind conditions, more than 495 light poles, and the narrow, enclosed layout of the Grand Prix track created an environment with virtually no margin for error.

"Flying a racing line from the air demands absolute control at low altitude and instant reaction in every phase," said Czepiela, Rotax Brand Ambassador. "It is precision flying in its purest form."

The flight was performed in a CubCrafters Carbon Cub UL equipped with the 160‑hp Rotax 916 iS engine. The aircraft's lightweight STOL design, immediate throttle response, and exceptional power‑to‑weight ratio made the aerial replication of the racing line possible.

Production took place during the 2025 Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals in Bahrain – marking the first time all project partners collaborated on‑site. Working closely with the Bahrain International Circuit, Red Bull Bahrain, and local authorities, the team implemented a comprehensive safety and operations plan. The track and airspace were fully closed to ensure uninterrupted filming, supported by constant air traffic coordination and emergency services on-site.

"With Luke Czepiela, we aimed to create something that authentically unites our two passions: racing and aviation," said Peter Ölsinger, General Manager of BRP‑Rotax and Vice-President Sales, Marketing RPS‑Business & Communications. "This project represents technical precision, long‑standing partnerships, and the courage to pursue new creative paths."

The film not only showcases a great achievement it underscores Rotax's mission to connect disciplines, push boundaries, and deliver high‑performance experiences on the ground and in the air.

Links:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNgMGArCGBU
Presskit: https://newsroom.ketchum.at/Media.aspx?menueid=34496

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By BRP-Rotax

