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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sendo Farm to shut down as part of restructuring

July 05, 2026 | 18:13
(0) user say
Sendo Farm, the online grocery platform operated by Sen Do Technology, is to cease operations as part of a wider restructuring by its parent company.
Sendo Farm to shut down amid intensified competition in online grocery market
Photo: Sendo website

The company has informed customers and suppliers that Sendo Farm will stop operating on July 10, with the announcement also published on the platform's website and mobile application. The decision is intended to optimise resources, strengthen competitiveness, and restructure its business portfolio for the next phase of development.

Before closing, Sendo Farm will continue offering promotional activities until July 9. Customers with active membership packages will receive a full refund of the package value into their Farm Wallet.

Launched at the end of 2021, Sendo Farm was introduced as an online grocery shopping platform specialising in fresh food and agricultural products. The service operated under a next-day delivery model, allowing customers to place orders through the app and collect them the following day at nearby Farm Hub pick-up points rather than receiving home delivery.

Products were consolidated at central warehouses, sorted overnight, and distributed to a network of collection points, including convenience stores, pharmacies, and household-operated locations. The model helped reduce last-mile delivery costs and minimise inventory, particularly for fresh products with relatively low profit margins.

However, the platform faced intense competition across Vietnam's online food retail market. Besides traditional supermarkets expanding their digital sales channels, including WinMart, GO!,and MM Mega Market, on-demand grocery services such as GrabMart and ShopeeFood have also built extensive delivery networks and large customer bases.

Sendo Farm also competed with convenience store chains, traditional markets, and food-selling communities on social media, making it increasingly difficult to differentiate its business model.

The closure follows Sendo's strategic shift announced in April 2025, when the company exited the multicategory e-commerce marketplace business to focus entirely on online sales of agricultural products, fresh food, and daily consumer goods through Sendo Farm.

Founded in 2012 as an e-commerce platform under FPT Corporation, Sendo spent more than a decade competing with major players. The discontinuation of Sendo Farm now represents another retreat from Vietnam's online retail sector, after the company ended its traditional marketplace operations earlier this year.

By Nguyen Thu

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TagTag:
Sendo online online shopping

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