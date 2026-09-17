Semperis secures IMDA accreditation following regional expansion

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 September 2026 – Semperis, the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis response company, today announced accreditation from Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), recognising Semperis for its 'Identity Resilience Platform'. This is a strong validation of the company's product capabilities, operational maturity and readiness to serve enterprise and public sector customers. It comes on the back of the company's triple digit revenue growth across Asia, including Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and Japan.

The company also announced several new hires amid this growth phase, with Shekhar Thakurdesai joining Semperis as AVP of India and SAARC business, and Ridwan Basri as Channel Director in Asia. Nick Lowther and Daniel O'Mara have joined Semperis in key sales roles to bolster growth across the region.



Organisations across Asia Pacific look to bolster cyber resilience amid the rapid adoption of AI agents, with threat actors increasingly targeting identity systems such as Active Directory, Entra ID, Okta and Ping Identity. According to Semperis' newest study, State of Identity Security in the AI Era, only 21% of the organisations in Singapore and Australia are confident they could fully regain control of their identity infrastructure if an AI agent exposes admin credentials to an attacker, while 93% already use or plan to use AI agents for sensitive security tasks such as password resets and VPN access.



"Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-growing global digital economies, and organisations in the region are embracing AI agents and integrating it into their identity systems. However, Semperis' study highlights that many haven't to date adopted safeguards to manage them," said Gerry Sillars, Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan, Semperis.



"Unfortunately, cybercriminals are moving just as quickly. Businesses are recognising that cyber resilience starts with protecting the identity systems that every user, application and AI agent depends upon. Our exceptional growth across APJ reflects this shift in mindset. We're investing aggressively in local talent, expanding our regional presence and strengthening our partner ecosystem so we can help more organisations prevent, respond to, and recover from identity-based cyberattacks with confidence."



Singapore continues to play a pivotal role in Semperis' regional growth strategy, as governments and enterprises accelerate AI adoption.



Edwin Low, Director, Enterprise & Ecosystem Development, IMDA said, "Identity systems are a key target for cyberattacks, with AI adding new complexity to an evolving threat landscape. With IMDA's accreditation, we look forward to Semperis bringing its resilience and recovery capabilities to help organisations better safeguard their critical identity infrastructure."



With continued investment in regional talent, strategic partnerships and innovation, Semperis is well-positioned to support organisations across Asia Pacific and Japan as they strengthen identity resilience against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats in the AI era.



https://www.semperis.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.