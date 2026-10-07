Vingroup partners with Alstom to build Hanoi urban rail network

Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup signed a rolling stock technology license agreement with Alstom to supply 200 metro trainsets for Hanoi's urban rail network expansion.
HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 October 2026 - Vingroup and Alstom, a global leader in rail technology, have signed a rolling stock contract and a Technology License Agreement (TLA). Under the agreement, Alstom will transfer technology for train manufacturing and assembly in Vietnam and supply a total of 200 Metropolis trainsets to accelerate the operation of Hanoi's urban rail projects.
Nguyen Thu Hang, CEO of Vinhomes (left), and Mr. Yann Maixandeau, Alstom's Managing Director for East Asia, sign the contract between the two parties.
The first 83 trainsets will be designed and manufactured at Alstom's Valenciennes Petite-Forêt site in France, one of Alstom's centres of expertise for metros. In addition to supplying the 83 complete trainsets, Alstom will provide technology, engineering expertise, tooling support and key components, enabling Vingroup to develop local capabilities to manufacture and assemble the next 117 trainsets in Vietnam.
The contract between Vingroup and Alstom lays an important foundation for strengthening Vietnam's self-reliance and modernising its rail industry ecosystem. The partnership also opens opportunities to establish a long-term industrial partnership and progressively expand Vietnam's participation in the global value chain.
Martin Sion, Alstom CEO, said:"This agreement is a major milestone for Alstom in one of the fastest-growing mobility markets in the world. By combining Alstom's global expertise with VINGROUP's industrial strength and long-term vision, we are creating a unique partnership that supports both the expansion of Hanoi's metro network and the development of local rail capabilities. This agreement also demonstrates the strength of French rail technology and reinforces Alstom's position as a trusted partner for major mobility projects across the region."
Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice Chairman and CEO of Vingroup, said:"High-speed rail, urban rail, bridges, ports, logistics and other next-generation transport infrastructure are among the key areas under Vingroup's Infrastructure pillar. Our strategy is to connect world-class international resources, technologies and expertise with the strong execution capabilities of Vingroup's ecosystem, enabling us to contribute to the development of infrastructure platforms with long-term significance for Hanoi and Vietnam."
Vingroup is the general contractor for Hanoi's metro projects through its subsidiary Vinhomes. The partnership with Alstom aims to provide rolling stock for Hanoi's urban rail projects while progressively developing local capabilities, enabling Vingroup to contribute over the long term to the development of the city's urban rail network.
Under Hanoi's Capital Master Plan with a 2045 vision, the city's urban rail network is planned to reach 979 kilometres, comprising 18 lines and serving as the backbone of the city's public transport system.
With a total planned length of nearly 1,000 kilometres, the network would also represent one of the largest urban rail development programmes in Southeast Asia, helping reduce traffic congestion, mitigate environmental pollution and improve the quality of life for Hanoi's residents.
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