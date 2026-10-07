Vingroup partners with Alstom to build Hanoi urban rail network

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 October 2026 - Vingroup and Alstom, a global leader in rail technology, have signed a rolling stock contract and a Technology License Agreement (TLA). Under the agreement, Alstom will transfer technology for train manufacturing and assembly in Vietnam and supply a total of 200 Metropolis trainsets to accelerate the operation of Hanoi's urban rail projects.



Nguyen Thu Hang, CEO of Vinhomes (left), and Mr. Yann Maixandeau, Alstom's Managing Director for East Asia, sign the contract between the two parties.

Under the contract, all trains designed and manufactured by Alstom for Hanoi's urban rail lines will be new-generation five-car trains, offering advanced features in design, operational efficiency and safety. The aluminium car body reduces axle load, saving energy and reducing track wear. The wide-body design maximises interior space and increases passenger capacity. The train runs fully automated and driverless, at GoA4, the highest grade of automation. The modern braking system combines regenerative and disc brakes, ensuring safety while recovering energy during braking.

The first 83 trainsets will be designed and manufactured at Alstom's Valenciennes Petite-Forêt site in France, one of Alstom's centres of expertise for metros. In addition to supplying the 83 complete trainsets, Alstom will provide technology, engineering expertise, tooling support and key components, enabling Vingroup to develop local capabilities to manufacture and assemble the next 117 trainsets in Vietnam.The contract between Vingroup and Alstom lays an important foundation for strengthening Vietnam's self-reliance and modernising its rail industry ecosystem. The partnership also opens opportunities to establish a long-term industrial partnership and progressively expand Vietnam's participation in the global value chain.Vingroup is the general contractor for Hanoi's metro projects through its subsidiary Vinhomes. The partnership with Alstom aims to provide rolling stock for Hanoi's urban rail projects while progressively developing local capabilities, enabling Vingroup to contribute over the long term to the development of the city's urban rail network.Under Hanoi's Capital Master Plan with a 2045 vision, the city's urban rail network is planned to reach 979 kilometres, comprising 18 lines and serving as the backbone of the city's public transport system.With a total planned length of nearly 1,000 kilometres, the network would also represent one of the largest urban rail development programmes in Southeast Asia, helping reduce traffic congestion, mitigate environmental pollution and improve the quality of life for Hanoi's residents.

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For more information, please visit: www.vingroup.net/en.

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www.alstom.com