Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vingroup partners with Alstom to build Hanoi urban rail network

October 07, 2026 | 11:34
(0) user say
Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup signed a rolling stock technology license agreement with Alstom to supply 200 metro trainsets for Hanoi's urban rail network expansion.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 October 2026 - Vingroup and Alstom, a global leader in rail technology, have signed a rolling stock contract and a Technology License Agreement (TLA). Under the agreement, Alstom will transfer technology for train manufacturing and assembly in Vietnam and supply a total of 200 Metropolis trainsets to accelerate the operation of Hanoi's urban rail projects.

Ms. Nguyen Thu Hang, CEO of Vinhomes (left), and Mr. Yann Maixandeau, Alstom's Managing Director for East Asia, sign the contract between the two parties.
Nguyen Thu Hang, CEO of Vinhomes (left), and Mr. Yann Maixandeau, Alstom's Managing Director for East Asia, sign the contract between the two parties.

Under the contract, all trains designed and manufactured by Alstom for Hanoi's urban rail lines will be new-generation five-car trains, offering advanced features in design, operational efficiency and safety. The aluminium car body reduces axle load, saving energy and reducing track wear. The wide-body design maximises interior space and increases passenger capacity. The train runs fully automated and driverless, at GoA4, the highest grade of automation. The modern braking system combines regenerative and disc brakes, ensuring safety while recovering energy during braking.

The first 83 trainsets will be designed and manufactured at Alstom's Valenciennes Petite-Forêt site in France, one of Alstom's centres of expertise for metros. In addition to supplying the 83 complete trainsets, Alstom will provide technology, engineering expertise, tooling support and key components, enabling Vingroup to develop local capabilities to manufacture and assemble the next 117 trainsets in Vietnam.

The contract between Vingroup and Alstom lays an important foundation for strengthening Vietnam's self-reliance and modernising its rail industry ecosystem. The partnership also opens opportunities to establish a long-term industrial partnership and progressively expand Vietnam's participation in the global value chain.

Martin Sion, Alstom CEO, said:"This agreement is a major milestone for Alstom in one of the fastest-growing mobility markets in the world. By combining Alstom's global expertise with VINGROUP's industrial strength and long-term vision, we are creating a unique partnership that supports both the expansion of Hanoi's metro network and the development of local rail capabilities. This agreement also demonstrates the strength of French rail technology and reinforces Alstom's position as a trusted partner for major mobility projects across the region."

Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice Chairman and CEO of Vingroup, said: "High-speed rail, urban rail, bridges, ports, logistics and other next-generation transport infrastructure are among the key areas under Vingroup's Infrastructure pillar. Our strategy is to connect world-class international resources, technologies and expertise with the strong execution capabilities of Vingroup's ecosystem, enabling us to contribute to the development of infrastructure platforms with long-term significance for Hanoi and Vietnam."

Vingroup is the general contractor for Hanoi's metro projects through its subsidiary Vinhomes. The partnership with Alstom aims to provide rolling stock for Hanoi's urban rail projects while progressively developing local capabilities, enabling Vingroup to contribute over the long term to the development of the city's urban rail network.

Under Hanoi's Capital Master Plan with a 2045 vision, the city's urban rail network is planned to reach 979 kilometres, comprising 18 lines and serving as the backbone of the city's public transport system.

With a total planned length of nearly 1,000 kilometres, the network would also represent one of the largest urban rail development programmes in Southeast Asia, helping reduce traffic congestion, mitigate environmental pollution and improve the quality of life for Hanoi's residents.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit: www.vingroup.net/en.

and https://vinhomes.vn/vi ;
www.alstom.com

By Vingroup

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vingroup alstom Hanoi urban rail network

Related Contents

Vinhomes Ha Tinh IP increases capital by $380 million

Vinhomes Ha Tinh IP increases capital by $380 million

VinMetal plans to import one million tonnes of steel to serve production

VinMetal plans to import one million tonnes of steel to serve production

Vincom Retail earns nearly $692,000 a day in Q2

Vincom Retail earns nearly $692,000 a day in Q2

Vinpearl secures $255 million from international investors

Vinpearl secures $255 million from international investors

Vingroup rises 11 places to rank 26th in Fortune Southeast Asia 500

Vingroup rises 11 places to rank 26th in Fortune Southeast Asia 500

Vingroup invests $12.75m in US-based humanoid robot research company

Vingroup invests $12.75m in US-based humanoid robot research company

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Qupital launches AI powered on chain trade finance protocol

Qupital launches AI powered on chain trade finance protocol

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam Education Forum opens UK Education Mission's Hanoi visit

Vietnam Education Forum opens UK Education Mission's Hanoi visit

Vietnam among fastest AI adopters, Pearson-AWS study finds

Vietnam among fastest AI adopters, Pearson-AWS study finds

FTSE upgrade opens door to $2 billion in passive fund inflows

FTSE upgrade opens door to $2 billion in passive fund inflows

Tax authorities deactivate TINs of nearly 180,000 businesses

Tax authorities deactivate TINs of nearly 180,000 businesses

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020