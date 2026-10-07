VinFast VF 3 wins electric vehicle title in Indonesia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 October 2026 - The VinFast VF 3, a mini SUV from Vietnam, has been honoured with the "Trusted & Popular Brand 2026" title in the Passenger BEV category at the Disway Awards 2026. The accolade reflects the VF 3's strong appeal and growing recognition among Indonesian consumers, while also underscoring VinFast's ability to understand and respond to the needs of the local market.



VinFast representative accepts the "Trusted and Popular Brand 2026" award for the VF 3 in the Passenger BEV category at the Disway Awards 2026.

The Disway Awards is an annual awards programme organised by Disway National Network, one of Indonesia's leading media networks, in partnership with independent research firm Infovesta Utama. The awards recognise brands and products that have made a strong impression on consumers across sectors including banking, technology, retail, healthcare, transportation, food and beverage, education, and public services.

This year's results were based on a survey of 20,000 people across 20 major cities in Indonesia. Brands recognised in each category were those mentioned first by respondents and achieving an awareness rate of more than 70%.In the Passenger BEV category, the VinFast VF 3 achieved the highest level of awareness among respondents. The model's appeal comes down to three key strengths. Its bold, modern design and compact size make it easy to manoeuvre and well suited to urban driving. Despite its mini-SUV dimensions, the VF 3 offers four seats with the comfort and practicality needed for everyday use. Its accessible price and running costs also make EV ownership more attainable for a wider range of Indonesian consumers.VinFast has also introduced a range of ownership benefits to support customers as it expands in Indonesia. These include free charging at V-GREEN charging stations until March 31, 2029, a residual value guarantee of up to 80%, subject to applicable terms and conditions, and the flexibility to either purchase the battery or subscribe to a battery plan.With its practical size, distinctive design, extensive personalization options, and accessible ownership proposition, the VF 3 is particularly well suited to mainstream consumers making the switch to an electric vehicle for the first time.said:The Disway Awards 2026 recognition adds to a growing list of accolades VinFast has received in Indonesia. In 2025, the VF 3 was named "The Best Newcomer Electric Car" at the Carvaganza Editors' Choice Awards. VinFast was also honoured at the detikcom Awards 2025 with the "Accelerator of Indonesia's Electric Vehicle Ecosystem" award, while at the CNN Indonesia Awards 2025, the company received the "Outstanding Innovation in Sustainable Electric Mobility" and "Remarkable Contribution to Energy Independence" awards. At the Road to CNBC Indonesia Awards 2025, VinFast was named "Pioneering Brand in Green Transition and Sustainability", while the VF 7 received the "Compact SUV of the Year" award.With a growing product portfolio spanning the VF 3 mini SUV to the seven-seater MPV 7, as well as an expanding sales and after-sales network, charging infrastructure, and flexible ownership solutions, VinFast is building an increasingly comprehensive EV ecosystem in Indonesia and supporting the country's transition to greener mobility.

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