DigiFT launches tokenised access to US Treasury money market fund

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 October 2026 - DigiFT, a Monetary Authority of Singapore–licensed digital asset exchange, today launched tokenized access to interests in a U.S. Treasury money market fund managed by Fidelity Investments®. The listing gives institutional and accredited investors on-chain access to interests in the fund.Tokenized Treasury and money market instruments already represent the largest single category of tokenized real-world assets on public blockchains, reflecting sustained institutional demand for regulated, short-duration, high-quality instruments on-chain.The fund's holdings — cash and short-dated U.S. Treasuries — meet the reserve-asset criteria the United States set for its own payment stablecoin issuers under the GENIUS Act. Since the Act took effect, that reserve standard has increasingly shaped how the wider market designs and evaluates high-quality, short-duration collateral."Tokenization has the potential to expand access to investment products while enabling new forms of liquidity, collateral utility, and investment innovation through its programmable infrastructure," said Cynthia Lo Bessette, Head of Digital Asset Management at Fidelity Investments. "In collaboration with DigiFT, we're furthering how institutional and accredited investors can access, use, and integrate on-chain investment products within emerging digital financial ecosystems."DigiFT holds Capital Markets Services and Recognised Market Operator licences from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. That regulatory standing has supported 42 token issuances to date, spanning cash management, income strategies, equity exposure, alternative assets, and crypto allocation, in collaboration with some of the world's most established financial institutions — with more than $435M in total subscriptions settled across the platform. This listing extends the cash-management category specifically. The fund is available to institutional and accredited investors under DigiFT's investor eligibility requirements.The launch also reflects a broader focus for DigiFT. Having built out capabilities across the full tokenization lifecycle — issuance, distribution, secondary trading, and custody — the company has said its next phase of work centres on developing new on-chain use cases for the institutional-grade assets already on its platform, rather than treating each new listing as an endpoint in itself.Henry Zhang, Founder and Group CEO, DigiFT: "Our mission at DigiFT has always been to bring real, institutional-grade assets on-chain through infrastructure that investors and asset managers can actually trust. This launch is part of that same effort — building genuine breadth and depth into the range of institutional-grade options available to on-chain capital, not just adding another token."https://www.digift.io/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.