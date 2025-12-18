Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AP Memory expands tech for AI HPC demands

December 18, 2025 | 14:36
(0) user say
Its semiconductor technology will see wider deployment to meet the needs of advanced computing.

HSINCHU, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AP Memory, a leading global design company providing customized memory solutions, today announced further advancements in its S-SiCapTM (Stack Silicon Capacitor) product line to address the increasing integration demands of AI servers and high-performance computing (HPC) systems. The S-SiCapTM portfolio includes two product categories —discrete silicon capacitors and interposers with silicon capacitors — designed to support different system architectures and diverse application requirements.

The discrete silicon capacitors, S-SiCapTM Gen4, achieves a capacitance density of 3.8 μF/mm², an increase of more than 50% over the previous generation. To meet the growing demand for higher performance and power efficiency in AI servers and HPC systems, S-SiCapTM Gen4 is the first to adopt embedded substrate packaging and is currently in the sampling and process validation stage. Mass production will be introduced progressively starting in 2026.

Meanwhile, the S-SiCapTM Interposer utilizes a silicon wafer as its substrate, embedding high-density silicon capacitors within the interposer. This significantly enhances signal integrity and power stability for high-speed I/O applications such as die-to-die, SerDes, and HBM. In collaboration with supply-chain partners, AP Memory has introduced a reticle-stitching technology to enlarge interposer die area allowing more IC chiplets to meet the growing demand for higher-integration advanced packaging solutions. The S-SiCapTM Interposer has completed customer packaging and reliability validation, entering four-reticle mass production at the end of Q3'25. Additional development projects are currently underway.

Ivan Hong, President of AP Memory, stated, "As AI and HPC applications continue to evolve rapidly, the industry is facing increasingly stringent requirements for power integrity and high-speed signal transmission. Through the S-SiCapTM product line, AP Memory delivers silicon capacitor technology in both discrete components and interposer-integrated forms, providing high performance, high integration, and design flexibility to meet the demands of next-generation AI and HPC systems." Looking ahead, AP Memory is actively developing silicon capacitor solutions for organic interposer architectures, further expanding its product portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.apmemory.com.

By PR Newswire

AP Memory Technology Corp.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AP Memory Technology Deployment Highperformance computing

Related Contents

Altair HPCWorks 2026 Drop Promises Quantum-Ready Fusion: HPC, AI, and Qubits in One Stack

Altair HPCWorks 2026 Drop Promises Quantum-Ready Fusion: HPC, AI, and Qubits in One Stack

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Sigenergy Mobility House publish charging white paper

Sigenergy Mobility House publish charging white paper

AZI gets $300 million investment letter from CDIB

AZI gets $300 million investment letter from CDIB

Geumsan Insamju expands overseas via expos

Geumsan Insamju expands overseas via expos

Marintec China 2025 sets attendance record

Marintec China 2025 sets attendance record

Bioptimus unveils biology world model M Optimus

Bioptimus unveils biology world model M Optimus

IFS announces 2026 conference series dates

IFS announces 2026 conference series dates

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Sigenergy Mobility House publish charging white paper

Sigenergy Mobility House publish charging white paper

AZI gets $300 million investment letter from CDIB

AZI gets $300 million investment letter from CDIB

Geumsan Insamju expands overseas via expos

Geumsan Insamju expands overseas via expos

Marintec China 2025 sets attendance record

Marintec China 2025 sets attendance record

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020