JA Solar webinar showcases solar project at Dortmund football stadium

MUNICH, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a trusted global partner in green energy, hosted a new edition of its Power Talk webinar series, spotlighting one of Europe's most iconic solar energy projects: the photovoltaic installation at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, home of Borussia Dortmund.

Certified by RID as the world's most powerful PV system on a stadium roof, the project marks a milestone in integrating PV technology into large-scale urban infrastructure. More than 11,000 JA Solar full-black modules now cover the stadium rooftop, producing over 4 GWh of clean electricity annually and cutting CO₂ emissions by around 1,700 tons annually. The installation demonstrates how high-performance PV solutions can be deployed on landmark venues while meeting stringent architectural, safety, and operational requirements.

Webinar speakers traced the project's journey from concept to commissioning, underscoring the importance of early feasibility studies, long-term planning, and close stakeholder collaboration. They highlighted logistical and technical challenges of working at one of Europe's busiest stadiums, where construction had to align with a packed calendar of sporting and non-sporting events, strict safety standards, and variable weather conditions.

Beyond energy generation, the installation stands as a powerful sustainability statement. With millions of visitors and viewers each year, SIGNAL IDUNA PARK offers unmatched visibility to showcase the energy transition and demonstrate how professional sports can actively support climate goals.

For JA Solar, the project is a flagship reference in delivering PV solutions for complex, high-profile environments. It illustrates the company's ability to ensure reliable product supply and high-performance modules for demanding applications, opening new opportunities for PV integration across public infrastructure and sports venues in Europe and beyond.

The webinar featured insights from Petra Zelenická, Head of Marketing and Market Research Europe at JA Solar; Florian Demnitz, Energy Manager at Borussia Dortmund; and Christoph Kielhorn, Project Lead PMO Battery Development at RWE. The session was moderated by Gianluca Michieletto, Marketing and Social Media Manager at JA Solar.