Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FutureGen Girls and Microsoft HK sign MOU to empower girls with AI skills

January 07, 2026 | 11:23
(0) user say
The partnership will provide training and resources in artificial intelligence and other future-ready skills.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 January 2026 - The FutureGen Girls Foundation ("the Foundation") and Microsoft Hong Kong have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch a two-year strategic collaboration aimed at expanding access to artificial intelligence (AI) and STEM education for teen girls and young women aged 12-19 across Hong Kong. The collaboration will focus on developing future-ready skills, mentoring networks, and pathways that help teen girls and young women imagine and pursue diverse career opportunities in a rapidly evolving world of work and further expand outreach to all.

Starting in year 2026, Microsoft Hong Kong will support the Foundation to support the development of new learning experiences that integrate AI education, hands-on digital skills training, and real-world career exposure opportunities. Through workshops, mentorship, recognized learning programs, and outreach initiatives, the collaboration seeks to broaden participation in emerging fields and level the playing field from teen girls and young women to all students.

This initiative aligns with the Foundation's mission to empower teen girls and young women, helping them bridge youth to careers with confidence, purpose, and access to diverse industry pathways. Key highlights of the collaboration include:

  • AI Skills Education: Integrating age-appropriate Microsoft AI learning tools and certification courses into FGG programs.
  • Mentorship & Role Modelling: Connecting students with Microsoft professionals and student ambassadors.
  • Community Engagement: Joint workshops, outreach activities, and participation in Foundation Youth Career Fairs.
  • Real-World AI Application: Showing how AI is applied across industries and helping students understand real-world applications and inspire problem-solving skills.
  • Inclusive Access: Ensuring opportunities reach students across diverse schools and districts.

"For many secondary school students, future development pathway can feel distant or unclear simply because they may not yet have the access or exposure to see what is possible," said Jennifer Yu Cheng, Founder of the Foundation. "Our aim is to make that exploration easier – to open doors across more than 20 industries."

"By expanding access to future ready learning and real world career experiences, we are helping to build a strong and diverse talent pipeline ready to step into the opportunities of tomorrow. This is the foundation of our collaboration with Microsoft Hong Kong."

"Through this collaboration, we hope to empower students to unlock the courage to try, to explore different fields, and to image big futures for themselves," said Secy Cheung, Foundation Founding Board Director. "The most meaningful change happens when young people realize that their voice and vision matter."

Leo Liu, General Manager of Microsoft Hong Kong shared, "At Microsoft, we are deeply committed to empowering the next generation by democratizing access to AI and future-ready skills. Through trusted, secure platforms and hands-on learning experiences, we strive to make advanced technology accessible to all, fostering creativity, critical thinking, and lifelong learning. Together with the FutureGen Girls Foundation, we look forward to supporting Hong Kong's youth to become frontier talent in the digital era."

The foundation and Microsoft Hong Kong are committed to exploring further opportunities in future.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By FutureGen Girls Foundation

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FutureGen Girls Microsoft HK

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Singapore's Aires advances region's first PQC and quantum tech patents

Singapore's Aires advances region's first PQC and quantum tech patents

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Singapore's Aires advances region's first PQC and quantum tech patents

Singapore's Aires advances region's first PQC and quantum tech patents

FutureGen Girls and Microsoft HK sign MOU to empower girls with AI skills

FutureGen Girls and Microsoft HK sign MOU to empower girls with AI skills

My Sweet Home launches HK's first AI domestic helper comparison tool

My Sweet Home launches HK's first AI domestic helper comparison tool

Grab acquires AI robotics firm Infermove to boost last mile delivery

Grab acquires AI robotics firm Infermove to boost last mile delivery

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020