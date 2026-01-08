Corporate

Geely unveils Full Domain AI 2.0 and G ASD at CES 2026

January 08, 2026 | 11:09
(0) user say
The Chinese automaker introduced its next-generation smart car technologies, including advanced AI and a new safety system.

LAS VEGAS, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 January 2025 - Geely Auto Group attended the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 for the third consecutive year, reinforcing its commitment to leading the next era of intelligent mobility. As CES continues to evolve into an AI-driven cross-industry innovation platform, Geely took center stage to unveil two major breakthroughs that will redefine the technical foundation of next-generation smart vehicles: Full-Domain AI 2.0, Geely's upgraded vehicle intelligence architecture, and G-ASD (Geely Afari Smart Driving), Geely's newly launched intelligent driving system designed to accelerate the transition to high-level autonomous driving.

Full-Domain AI 2.0 marks a significant evolution from Geely's previous Full-Domain AI 1.0, shifting from fragmented, module-based intelligence toward a unified vehicle-wide AI architecture. Geely has achieved deep integration of vehicle-level computing power, data, and models to establish a powerful central intelligent engine, effectively empowering all vehicle functions with a "super AI brain" capable of unified scheduling and efficient collaboration across domains. This approach enables intelligent systems across the cockpit, chassis, safety, and driving domains to achieve mutual access and real-time interaction.

G-ASD marks a major step forward toward high-level autonomous driving. Developed as Geely's next-generation intelligent driving system, G-ASD combines advanced AI, large-scale real-world driving data, and high-performance sensing and computing hardware to enhance safety and driving confidence in complex traffic scenarios.

Jerry Gan, CEO of Geely Auto Group: "AI is reshaping the automotive industry in many ways, from powertrains and components to a systematic reconstruction of mobility ecosystems and lifestyles. Geely is committed to creating safe, sustainable, and intelligent mobility for the world."

Li Chuanhai, CTO of Geely Auto Group: "By 2030, cars will evolve into 'Super Intelligence' with emotional awareness, proactive service, and continuous evolution. G-ASD and Full-Domain AI 2.0 are not distant concepts—they are tangible innovations that integrate with cockpits and chassis to deliver highly humanlike, super intelligent, and extremely user-friendly experiences."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Geely

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Geely Geely Auto Group Geely unveils FullDomain intelligent mobility AI architecture

