TECNO launches CAMON 50 with AI-powered imaging features

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-driven innovative technology brand TECNO today took the stage at MWC 2026 to unveil the CAMON 50 Series. Featuring the CAMON 50 Ultra 5G, CAMON 50 Pro, and CAMON 50, the lineup represents a bold evolution in mobile technology—seamlessly merging professional-grade hardware with intuitive, integrated AI.

A Professional Imaging System, Re-imagined with AI

The CAMON 50 Ultra 5G is a powerhouse built for visionaries. At its core lies a segment-leading 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C Ultra Night Camera, engineered to achieve exceptional clarity even in the most challenging low-light environments. Complementing this is a dedicated 50MP 3X Telephoto Camera (available on Ultra 5G and Pro models) that brings the iconic 70mm portrait focal length to your fingertips. Whether capturing intimate, flattering close-ups or seizing crisp action from across a stadium with its AI 60X SuperZoom, this flagship system ensures every perspective is rendered with professional-grade precision.

Beyond the lens, the AI RAW 2.0 imaging engine acts as the brain of the CAMON 50 Ultra 5G system, mastering complex light and detail to deliver surgical accuracy and crystalline clarity. The experience is further elevated by Super-Zoom FlashSnap, a breakthrough that seamlessly merges high-speed action capture with powerful telephoto capabilities, allowing users to freeze split-second emotions with perfect precision even from a distance. To perfect the creative process, the industry-first AI Auto Zoom serves as an on-the-go editor, intelligently detecting subjects and cropping for optimal composition into a gallery-ready masterpiece.

Underscoring its exceptional imaging capabilities, the CAMON 50 Ultra 5G achieved an impressive DXOMARK overall camera score of 146—the highest for smartphones under $600—along with a stellar portrait score of 142, ranking among the top in its price segment. "With the upcoming CAMON 50 Ultra 5G, TECNO's proprietary Universal Tone technology confirms a bright and engaging image style that closely matches how users naturally see the scene. Combined, these strengths will make the CAMON 50 Ultra 5G stand out as a compelling choice for accurate and inclusive skin tone rendering under $600," commented Frédérique Guichard, CEO of DXOMARK.

Everyday AI: A Creative and Efficient Partner

TECNO believes AI should empower your vision, not complicate it. The CAMON 50 Series debuts the industry-first AI Art Gallery, a creative sanctuary where ordinary photos transcend into extraordinary art. Driven by the Dream Scape Model, it offers a global palette of artistic styles, allowing you to reimagine your world through the lens of world-renowned masterpieces or vibrant local heritage. This creative freedom extends beyond the static: the AI Image-to-Video Generator breathes life into still images, while Live Photo captures the heart of every moment and AI 3D PhotoSpace adds immersive spatial depth to ordinary photos.

Even in challenging environments, AI LightMaster 2.0 acts as your invisible lighting crew, vanishing glare, reflections, and distracting shadows with a single tap. Beyond the lens, this intelligence is woven into the fabric of daily life. A dedicated AI Key puts a professional researcher and editor in your pocket; whether you are distilling complex articles with One-Tap FlashMemo, refining social media captions via AI Writing 2.0, or managing wellness via the AI Health Assistant. The upgraded AI assistant, Ella, has evolved into a versatile mentor, serving as your personal Oral Practice Partner and a 24/7 problem-solving tutor.

The CAMON 50 Series also leverages the OneLeap platform to deliver a "silky smooth" experience with TECNO Laptops and MEGAPADs. This interconnected hub facilitates Phone Mirroring, Keyboard and Mouse Sharing, as well as Cross-device Copy and Paste for Text and Image, transforming the series into a high-efficiency workspace.

Engineered for Confidence: Security and Durability Built to Last

The CAMON 50 Series is engineered as a steadfast guardian of your digital life. It marks the debut of TGuard, TECNO's comprehensive security ecosystem. A defining pillar of TGuard is its industry-first off-grid search technology, enabling you to pinpoint your device's location even without a SIM card or when the battery is completely depleted.

The flagship CAMON 50 Ultra 5G delivers reliable performance powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate processor. All models in the series feature a 1.5K 144Hz Ultra-bright AMOLED display for ultra-smooth visuals. Durability is paramount, with the series featuring the highest IP68/IP69/IP69K dust and water resistance. This is coupled with a 5-year durability battery of up to 6500mAh (varies by market) and 45W Super Charge. For explorers, the innovative FreeLink technology allows for network-free calling and messaging over Bluetooth Long Range.

"The CAMON 50 Series is designed to be a thoughtful partner in your day," said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. "The AI isn't just for show; it's there to help, whether that's by remembering important information for you, giving your photos a creative twist, or simply making your phone smarter and easier to use. We've focused on making cutting-edge AI feel warm and intuitive, a natural extension of your creativity and your daily life."

For any related media queries, please contact pr.tecno@tecno-mobile.com.