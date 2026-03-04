Twenty teams compete in 2026 Rolex China Sea Race

HONG KONG, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The anticipation is palpable at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club (RHKYC) as crews prepare to compete in the renowned 2026 Rolex China Sea Race. Twenty teams will start from Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Harbour, embarking on an epic 565-nautical-mile journey across the South China Sea to Subic Bay in the Philippines. The race will push their navigation skills, physical stamina, endurance, and teamwork to the ultimate test.

Rolex, the event's esteemed title sponsor since 2008, shares a longstanding partnership with RHKYC, one of the world's oldest and most prestigious yacht clubs. This relationship forms a cornerstone of Rolex's nearly 70-year association with yachting.

This year's lineup features entries from all over the world, including: Team Alive–Rampage from Australia, Seawolf from the Chinese Mainland, and two teams from the Philippines — Standard Insurance Centennial V and Standard Insurance Centennial VII. Notably, this year marks the first single‑handed entry, 2 Easy.

Among the returning challengers is Happy Go, 2024's double-title winner, having claimed both Line Honours and IRC overall. Led by owner Nie Hua, includes Olympic gold medallist and 2012 ISAF Rolex World Sailor of the Year, Lijia Xu (Lily) as helmsman. Having undergone significant maintenance and upgrades on the TP52, the team is eager to defend their titles and excel in the face of stiff competition. "Winning double in the last edition was unforgettable, but now we're focused on giving our very best, "said Nie. Xu, racing in the event for the first time, emphasizes her tactical role on board and hopes to guide the team skillfully through challenging, light-wind conditions.

The Australian contender, Team Alive–Rampage combines two leading crews aboard the Reichel/Pugh 66, Alive. Skippered by Duncan Hine and supported by Rampage owner Noel Chan, the team seeks to repeat Alive's 2016 feat, when they set the enduring monohull race record of 47 hours, 31 minutes and 8 seconds, which still stands today.

Filipino sailing legend Ernesto Echauz returns for his fourteenth China Sea Race, leading Standard Insurance Centennial V - the 2023 Line Honours winner and the first Philippine entry to achieve this milestone. With all crew members drawn from the Philippine national team, Echauz credits their consistent success to teamwork and has championed greater inclusion of women in key sailing roles.

Making a groundbreaking solo run, Tiger Mok will helm 2 Easy, becoming the first competitor to enter the Rolex China Sea Race single-handed. Mok, who previously raced as part of a team, described solo racing as "akin to running a start-up—every problem is yours alone." His goal this year: simply finish the demanding race, balancing intense racing with essential rest.

In his welcome address, Commodore of the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, Adrian Pang celebrated the race's storied legacy: "We extend our sincere gratitude to Rolex for their unwavering support, which has made this event a pillar of international sailing. It is a privilege to host Asia's first Rolex-sponsored sailing competition." Pang also welcomed new official partner, Nautor Swan, underscoring the event's growing prestige and Hong Kong's commitment to hosting major sporting events.

Rolex China Sea Race 2026 Chairman Hugues de Saint Germain echoed this appreciation: "While the course remains unchanged, each edition brings fresh challenges—from fishing nets and commercial traffic to the infamous Luzon Hole. It's a true test of endurance, strategy, and seamanship." He also thanked the organizing committee, safety officials, club staff, and participants for their dedication.

The race will see entrants compete for two prestigious trophies: the Rolex China Sea Race Trophy, awarded to the overall IRC winner on corrected time, and the Sunday Telegraph Trophy, for the first yacht to finish in real time (Line Honours). Winners in both categories will also receive a coveted Rolex timepiece.

For more information about Rolex China Sea Race 2026, please visit www.rolexchinasearace.com.