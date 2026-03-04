Corporate

TGE film Scare Out surpasses $160 million at global box office

March 04, 2026 | 10:49
The entertainment company's horror production crossed the revenue milestone internationally as of early March, demonstrating strong theatrical performance.

PARIS, NEW YORK and LONDON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD Group"), AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) and The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE", NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), a subsidiary of AMTD Digital Inc., jointly announce that TGE's film "Scare Out" (the "Movie") has achieved outstanding box office and audience reception worldwide.

Led by an all‑star cast including Jackson Yee, Yilong Zhu, Jia Song, Jiayin Lei, Mi Yang, Yi Zhang, Cecilia Liu, and Yaowen Liu, "Scare Out" has generated over US$160 million in box office within just two weeks of its release, firmly establishing it as a blockbuster hit.

In addition to its strong performance in movie theatres, the Movie has achieved extraordinary momentum across social media. Promotional and related content has attracted approximately 12.3 billion views across major platforms. On Douyin, the Movie's hashtag has generated over 6.2 billion views, while on Weibo it has garnered approximately 5.6 billion views, reflecting its widespread popularity and audience engagement.

Beyond Chinese Mainland, "Scare Out" has been released in 13 countries and regions worldwide, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Ireland, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, as well as the Hong Kong SAR and the Macau SAR, reaching diverse audiences across multiple markets and cultures.

Content produced, initiated, participated in, or originated by TGE is created with a truly global vision and a worldwide audience in mind. TGE's productions are designed for viewers of all ages and cultural backgrounds, without any limitation on nationality. We embrace openness and diversity and are committed to delivering high‑quality, ethical content grounded in integrity. By creating relevant, timely, and credible films, TGE aims to enrich people's lives, inspire individuals to carry their intrinsic and inner values into the broader community, and ultimately contribute positively to society at large.

To date, films produced under TGE have collectively achieved approximately US$720 million in total box office takings worldwide. Our next strategic milestone is to surpass US$1 billion in cumulative box office. TGE remains fully committed and highly focused on bringing more compelling, world‑class film productions to global audiences.

TGE's movie segment operates in close strategic alignment with its media segment, which maintains a strong presence across major social media platforms worldwide. Working together, these two segments deliver a coordinated, cross‑collaborative, and multidimensional voice of TGE to audiences around the globe.

By PR Newswire

AMTD Digital; AMTD IDEA Group; The Generation Essentials Group

TGE film Scare Out AMTD Group

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

