TCL presents connectivity innovations at MWC 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading global technology company, today reaffirmed its commitment to human-centric innovation by unveiling at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 a range of new technologies to make the digital world a more comfortable, connected, and captivating place to explore.

This includes showcasing a groundbreaking evolution of its proprietary NXTPAPER display technology, integrating it with AMOLED for the first time to deliver a viewing experience that is both exceptionally vibrant and remarkably gentle on the eyes. TCL also exhibits a new range of products, including the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro smartphone, a versatile new tablet lineup, a special Batman Limited Edition ornament for the new TCL RayNeo Air 4 Pro AR glasses, the stylish TCL CrystalClip open-ear earbuds, and the conceptual AI-powered Tbot desktop companion for kids.

The Next Generation of Visual Comfort: NXTPAPER on AMOLED

Building on its display leadership, TCL has announced a groundbreaking advancement in its proprietary NXTPAPER eye-care technology. For the first time, NXTPAPER will be integrated with AMOLED displays, marking a major leap forward in the mobile viewing experience. This combines the rich, finely detailed and true-to-life visuals and exceptional brightness of AMOLED with TCL's industry-leading eye care, delivering a display that is both exceptionally vibrant and remarkably gentle on the eyes. Inspired by natural light, the technology optimizes the viewing experience through multiple dimensions. Featuring Circular Polarized Light (CPL), this latest display enables light emission that more closely resembles natural light with a circular polarization rate reaching 90%. It also further reduces harmful blue light to as low as 2.9%, and dynamically adjusts brightness and color temperature to align with the body's natural circadian rhythms.

The technology also elevates the digital viewing experience by featuring the smartphone industry's first anti-glare technology implemented on an AMOLED display. By applying nano-matrix lithography technology, the screen effectively minimizes environmental glare while preserving image clarity, creating a comfortable viewing experience that closely resembles real paper. Complementing this hardware innovation is a new adaptive reading mode that automatically adjusts the background color based on surrounding light conditions, ensuring consistently comfortable visuals.

TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro: All-Day Eye Comfort, All-Day Performance

TCL is also presenting the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro, a smartphone delivering holistic, all-day eye comfort across all scenarios. This device also uses the NXTPAPER integrated hardware-and-software approach that brings together seven core eye-care technologies, including reflection-free viewing, blue light purification, and a natural light display. Supported by internationally recognized certifications, including SGS and TÜV, the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro reflects TCL's long-term commitment to making digital viewing feel calmer and more comfortable across the full day.

The defining feature of the NXTPAPER 70 Pro is NXTPAPER Key, allowing users to instantly switch between three display modes: a standard Color Paper Mode, a monochrome Ink Paper Mode, and a Max Ink Mode designed for immersive, distraction-free reading. The TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro is also a fully capable daily smartphone, featuring a 50MP OIS camera with upgraded motion capture, AI-powered tools for translation and productivity, and reliable all-day performance powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 platform, a 5200mAh battery, and IP68 dust and water resistance.

A Tablet for Every Task: Productivity and Entertainment Reimagined

TCL is also expanding its comprehensive tablet portfolio to support modern digital lifestyles:

Designed for focused productivity, TCL's first NXTPAPER e-note delivers a paper-like visual and natural writing experience. The TCL Note A1 is built on the new NXTPAPER Pure Display variation, which redefines the E-Note experience. It integrates 3A Crystal Shield Glass (Anti-Glare, Anti-Reflection, Anti-Fingerprint) for a paper-like feel, with TÜV comfort certification. A 120Hz refresh rate and 16.7M colors eliminate latency for smooth, vivid reading and writing.



As a vital productivity tool, the TÜV-certified T-Pen Pro mimics pen-on-paper with a dual tip, 8,192 pressure levels, and sub-5ms latency. AI transforms notes into action with smart handwriting recognition, translation, summaries, and text refinement, while Inspiration Space and Infinite Canvas fuel creativity. Multi-platform sharing and an eight-mic array make ideas searchable and workflows seamless.

As a vital productivity tool, the TÜV-certified T-Pen Pro mimics pen-on-paper with a dual tip, 8,192 pressure levels, and sub-5ms latency. AI transforms notes into action with smart handwriting recognition, translation, summaries, and text refinement, while Inspiration Space and Infinite Canvas fuel creativity. Multi-platform sharing and an eight-mic array make ideas searchable and workflows seamless. TCL TAB A1 Plus: Built for immersive entertainment, this tablet features a large 12.2-inch 2.4K display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Leveraging TCL's renowned display expertise, it reproduces vibrant colors, while quad speakers create a dynamic, balanced audiovisual performance perfect for streaming, gaming, and more. It also integrates intelligent AI capabilities into everyday use, from Google Gemini to Circle to Search and Writing Assist.

TCL RayNeo Air 4 Pro AR Glasses with Batman Limited Edition

Launched on 27 February 2026, the TCL RayNeo Air 4 Pro sets a new benchmark for personal entertainment by combining industry-leading display technology with premium audio, transforming any environment into a private cinema. As the world's first HDR10-enabled AR glasses, it delivers true-to-life visuals with enhanced brightness, deeper contrast, and over a billion colors, bringing a new level of realism to AR entertainment. A custom-built chip enables real-time video enhancement, including upscaling standard content to HDR and smoothly converting 2D videos into immersive 3D. With audio by Bang & Olufsen, RayNeo Air 4 Pro delivers cinematic, high-quality sound with minimal leakage, ensuring a deeply personal listening experience.

To increase the fun, a special Batman Edition of the TCL RayNeo Air 4 Pro is also on display at MWC 2026. Retaining the cutting-edge features of the standard version, the limited edition boasts an exclusive design and custom packaging. It includes a specially designed light shield that borrows the iconic cowel and ears of the caped crusader, that blocks ambient light for complete immersion and doubles as an ideal accessory for everyday cosplay.

Intelligent Companions for Modern Life

TCL is introducing new devices that blend intelligent features with stylish, user-centric design:

TCL CrystalClip: These brand-new open-ear earbuds combine effortless comfort with immersive audio. The clip-on design allows users to stay aware of their surroundings, while a dual-magnetic dynamic driver and 3D Spatial Audio provide rich, layered sound. For users who wish to elevate their personal style, an optional special edition accessory embellished with crystals by Swarovski® adds a subtle sparkle, blending audio technology with wearable elegance.

TCL is showcasing a groundbreaking kids' tech: TCL Tbot, the world's first AI desktop companion for a kids' watch. This concept device pairs with a TCL kids' watch to provide a supportive at-home companion experience when the watch is removed from the wrist, acting as an AI smart assistant, learning partner, sleep companion that promotes a calm bedtime routine, and intelligent assistant to gently support a child's growth.

Enabling Accessible, High-Speed Connectivity

Reinforcing its strength in connectivity, TCL is also introducing an entry-level lineup to make next-generation internet more attainable. The portfolio, which includes the TCL 5G CPE B50, the TCL 5G Mobile Wi-Fi B50 Pro, and the TCL WR5360 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router, delivers faster, more stable, and smarter connectivity. By integrating advanced 5G and Wi-Fi 7 technologies with features like EasyMesh R6 compatibility to entry-level products, TCL is bridging the gap from 4G to 5G and bringing cutting-edge, whole-home networking into more accessible solutions, inspiring 5G for all.

Driven by its mission to enrich daily life and build a more connected future, TCL is showcasing these groundbreaking innovations at MWC alongside TCLArt. This global initiative makes art more accessible through the power of display technology, guided by the belief that art touches the senses and inspires life. Through global partnerships, TCLArt is committed to working alongside the artists of today to help shape tomorrow.