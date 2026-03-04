Corporate

Ferrero Group announces governance changes under Giovanni Ferrero

March 04, 2026 | 10:53
(0) user say
The Italian confectionery company restructured executive leadership positions reporting to its president at the international holding company level.

LUXEMBOURG, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a review of the business structure over the past months, which culminated in the resolution approved at the Board of Directors' meeting on 11 February 2026, the Ferrero Group announces a new governance designed to further strengthen its competitive position in the sweet-packaged food sector. This introduces two new leadership roles, reporting into Mr. Giovanni Ferrero, President of Ferrero International S.A, holding company of the Ferrero Group, effective on 1 September 2026.

Over the past decade, the Ferrero Group has reframed itself, evolving from a confectionery-focused business into a global leader in sweet-packaged food.

This is testament to the Group's entrepreneurial spirit and disciplined management, underpinned by strategic acquisitions and sustained innovation across brands and categories.

In his role as President of Ferrero International S.A., Mr. Giovanni Ferrero will continue to guide the overall growth agenda of the Group, focusing on business vision, long-term strategy and breakthrough innovation, whilst ensuring continuity with the Company's culture and values.

To reflect Ferrero Group's evolving business, two new leadership roles have been announced.

Alessandro Nervegna, currently Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, will become the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ferrero Core, driving the Group's core categories, including Confectionery, Biscuits and Bakery, and Better-For-You businesses. During his near 30-year career at Ferrero, he has held senior leadership positions across multiple geographies and played a key role in product strategy and innovation. His global experience and deep knowledge of the business position him to lead Ferrero Core through its next phase.

Giovanni Ferrero said, "I am delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Alessandro Nervegna as CEO of Ferrero Core. His business acumen, strategic mindset and managerial rigor will ensure Ferrero Group maintains its growth trajectory and continues to be a leader in the sweet-packaged food industry."

Lapo Civiletti, current CEO of the Ferrero Group, will take on the new role of President of Ferrero Ice Cream and WK Kellogg Co., alongside his position as Vice President, Ferrero International S.A.. With Ferrero Group since 2004, Mr. Lapo Civiletti has held a number of increasingly senior leadership roles. In 2017, he became the first non-family member to be appointed CEO of the Ferrero Group.

Giovanni Ferrero said, "Mr. Lapo Civiletti has been crucial to the successful journey of the Ferrero Group. Under his guidance and thanks to his record of delivery, the ambition of doubling the size of the business in less than ten years has become a reality. He has built a robust management team, able to deliver consistent results, fit for an exciting future and I look forward to continuing our work together."

By PR Newswire

Ferrero Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ferrero Group Giovanni Ferrero

