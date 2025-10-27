Sake sneaks onto 38 Singapore tables can rice wine steal Champagne’s crown

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 October 2025 - Prepare to embark on a transcendent culinary voyage as JFOODO (Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center) proudly unveils the highly anticipated return of its celebrated sake campaign, themed "Discover New Harmonies with Japanese Sake." In collaboration with 19 of Singapore's most distinguished dining destinations, this year's showcase invites epicureans to indulge in 38 masterfully curated pairings that illuminate the boundless versatility of Japanese sake. From Michelin-starred artistry to bold local favourites, each pairing is a testament to sake's ability to harmonise not only with seafood but also with a broader culinary spectrum, including meat and vegetables. This marks a bold evolution from previous editions, inviting diners to explore the compatibility of sake with a rich diversity of ingredients and traditions. Commencing on 1 November 2025, the campaign promises a nearly month-long celebration of flavour, craft, and cross-cultural resonance, offering discerning diners a rare opportunity to rediscover sake as a refined companion to global cuisine, with elegance and depth.

This year's "Discover New Harmonies with Japanese Sake" campaign brings together 19 culinary destinations, each offering a distinct lens into the art of pairing. Among the standout participants are the Michelin-starred WHITEGRASS, where French finesse meets Japanese elegance; the genre-defying NOURI, known for its cross-cultural storytelling; the bold and convivial The Boiler Seafood Bar & Restaurant, a local favourite for Cajun-style feasts; and the refined The Spot, where modern European cuisine is infused with Southeast Asian flair. From haute cuisine to heartwarming comfort fare, these restaurants have crafted pairings that go beyond seafood—embracing meat and vegetables—to reveal sake's quiet brilliance across the plate. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or newly curious, this campaign invites you to experience sake as a versatile companion to global gastronomy.



Where Harmony Meets Haute Cuisine: A Curated Look at Four Distinctive Culinary Collaborations

- WHITEGRASS (Michelin-starred)

Michelin-starred | French-Japanese Fine Dining | Chijmes, Singapore



Located within the historic Chijmes enclave, WHITEGRASS is a sanctuary of refined French cuisine delicately laced with Japanese sensibility. Under the direction of Head Chef Takuya Yamashita, whose culinary journey spans Michelin-starred kitchens in Tokyo and Paris, the restaurant is known for its nature-inspired philosophy and poetic plating. For this year's campaign, WHITEGRASS presents two exquisite pairings:

Lobster with Kabu and Yellow Yuzu, a dish that balances oceanic sweetness with earthy turnip and citrus brightness, paired with Nanbu Bijin Junmai Ginjo Ginginga, a sake that enhances umami while leaving a clean, lingering finish.

Amadai with Sauce Dugléré and Tokachi Mushroom, where the creamy elegance of French sauce meets the subtle depth of Japanese mushrooms, elevated by the dry, structured grace of Kuromatsu Hakushika Yamada Nishiki Karakuchi Junmai Silk. Each pairing is a study in restraint and refinement, echoing the restaurant's ethos of seasonality and cross-cultural elegance.

- NOURI (Michelin-starred)

Michelin-starred | Crossroads Cuisine | Amoy Street, Singapore



At NOURI, food is philosophy. Helmed by Brazilian Chef Ivan Brehm, whose heritage spans six cultures and whose resume includes Per Se and The Fat Duck, NOURI is built on the idea that no cuisine exists in isolation. Its "Crossroads Thinking" approach explores the intersections of global culinary traditions, resulting in dishes that are both intellectually provocative and emotionally resonant.

Black Gold, a composition of fragrant Koshihikari rice, Kampot peppercorns, and black fig sofrito, finished with gold leaf, reflects the timeless exchange of rice and spice. It is paired with DASSAI Future – with Farmers, a sake that celebrates the purity of rice and the dedication of its cultivators.

Boeuf à la Presse, featuring A5 Keisan-gyu wagyu ribeye with crisp white kimchi and pressed jus, is a meditation on meat as sustenance and ritual. The pairing with Heavensake Label Noir bridges French joie de vivre with Japanese craftsmanship, creating a dialogue across continents. NOURI's pairings are not just culinary—they are cultural narratives told through flavour.

- The Boiler Seafood Bar & Restaurant

Homegrown Cajun Seafood Boil | Raffles Avenue, Singapore



Founded in 2008, The Boiler is Singapore's spirited answer to the Southern seafood boil—bold, communal, and unapologetically flavourful. Led by Chef Jay, whose 18 years of experience infuse every pot with precision and passion, the restaurant is known for its eleven-spice signature blend and lively dining atmosphere.

The Signature Chilli Crab, slow-cooked in a rich, spicy-sweet sauce, is paired with Keigetsu CEL24 Junmai Daiginjo 50, whose fruity notes and clean finish refresh the palate between bites.

The Grilled Lobster with Secret Spiced Glaze, flame-kissed and caramelised, finds its match in Hourai Junmai Daiginjo Irootoko, a sake with melon aroma, creamy mouthfeel, and crisp finish. The Boiler's pairings bring sake into the realm of comfort and celebration, proving that elegance can be found in the most joyful of feasts.

- The Spot

Contemporary European with Southeast Asian Flair | Marina One, Singapore



Situated in the heart of Singapore's Central Business District, The Spot is a modern restaurant and bar that blends European technique with Southeast Asian soul. Led by Chef Louis Lee, whose training in modern European gastronomy and Japanese-fusion cuisine informs every dish, The Spot is a destination for business lunches, intimate dinners, and after-work indulgence.

Hay-Smoked Bonito Tataki, kombu-cured and gently smoked over hay, is served with wasabi ponzu and yuzu-chilli coulis. The pairing with Shuchuzaishin Daidai Junmai Ginjo offers crisp acidity that balances the dish's smoky depth.

Binchotan-Grilled Sawara, dry-aged and charcoal-grilled, is layered with koji-zucchini purée, miso-butter rice vinegar sauce, and ikura. Paired with Niwa no Uguisu Junmai Ginjo 60, the sake's soft fruit notes and gentle acidity mirror the dish's complexity. The Spot's pairings are a masterclass in balance—where boldness meets restraint, and sake finds new resonance in contemporary cuisine.

The Elegance of Pairing: A Refined Toast to Sake's Global Cross-Cultural Harmony



"This year's campaign is a tribute to culinary diversity—an ode to the richness of ingredients, the convergence of cultures, and the boundless artistry of pairing," shared Ms. Akiko Onishi, Senior Director of JFOODO. "With Discover New Harmonies with Japanese Sake, we invite diners to reimagine sake not merely as a traditional libation, but as a refined and versatile companion to global cuisine. Whether gracing seafood, embracing meat, or accenting vegetables, sake brings a quiet sophistication—one that deepens flavour, bridges traditions, and celebrates the universal language of taste."



The campaign runs throughout November, inviting food lovers to embark on a curated journey of taste and tradition. Each pairing is a dialogue between chef and brewer, plate and glass—an invitation to discover new harmonies.



For complete restaurant listings and pairing menus, please see below:



Appendix 1 - List of participating restaurants (*Alphabetical Order)

Restaurant Name Address 8picure 428 River Valley Road, #01‑04, Singapore 248327 Appetite 72A Amoy Street, Singapore 069891 Café Nesuto 2 Orchard Turn, #04‑27 to 32, ION Orchard, Singapore 238801 CASA CICHETI 78 Guan Chuan Street, #01‑41, Singapore 160078 Fiasco by Juice 66 Kampong Bugis, Level M, Singapore 338987 Imperial Treasure Bar + Grill 1 Kim Seng Promenade, #02‑111, Great World, Singapore 237994 Joo Chiat Oyster House 328 Joo Chiat Road, #01‑05, Singapore 427585 Koki Alternative Bread Bar 60A Duxton, #02‑01, Singapore 089524 Lerouy 7 Mohamed Sultan Road, Singapore 238957 NOURI 72 Amoy Street, Singapore 069891 Pastaro 36H Dunearn Road, #02‑45, Chancery Court, Singapore 309433 Pulsii French Bistro & Bar 55 Tras Street, Singapore 078994 Sage by Yasunori Doi 150 Orchard Road, #01‑36, Orchard Plaza, Singapore 238841 Tapasu Oyster Gastronomiya 29 Stanley Street, #01‑01, Singapore 068738 The Boiler Seafood Bar & Restaurant 8 Raffles Avenue, #01‑13A, Singapore 039802 The Shelling Co 25 Opal Crescent, Singapore 328419 The Spot 5 Straits View, #01‑26/27, Marina One East Tower, Singapore 018935 WAKANUI Grill Dining 5 Straits View, #04‑02, Marina One West Tower, Singapore 018935 WHITEGRASS 30 Victoria Street, #01‑26/27, Chijmes, Singapore 187996

