Foreign buyers show growing interest in The Privé

According to the Expat City Ranking 2021 by InterNations, the world’s largest global community for expats, Ho Chi Minh City ranked sixth among the top 10 cities worldwide for expats to live and work abroad, out of 57 cities surveyed globally.

Many foreigners working in Ho Chi Minh City have shifted from short-term accommodation to looking for long-term residences, with a growing demand for high-end and luxury apartments in the downtown.

Vietnam is becoming more appealing to financially capable investors, highly-skilled workers, and experts in the fields of finance, semiconductors, AI, and digital transformation. There is an increasing number of foreigners living in major urban areas, especially Ho Chi Minh City. This trend has led to a clear shift in accommodation choices among this customer group.

In the 2000s, expats preferred downtown areas like District 1 and District 3. Then, they shifted to Phu My Hung – the city’s first modern urban area with a vibrant expat community. In the next phase, Thao Dien and An Phu (the former Thu Duc city) became popular choices thanks to their prime location and a large, modern, and civilised expat community.

Today, this trend has shifted to Nam Rach Chiec, which is considered Ho Chi Minh City’s new development area. Nam Rach Chiec boasts complete transport infrastructure, comprehensive planning, and a living environment balanced between nature and modern amenities.

With the launch of international-standard luxury projects, Nam Rach Chiec is gradually forming a multinational community where expats can find similarity in lifestyles and global cultural values.

Against this backdrop, The Privé – a luxury compound apartment project by Dat Xanh Group – has emerged as one of the most sought-after developments.

Transparent legality is one of the factors that foreign buyers value most about The Privé. The venture has been licensed to sell to foreigners – a rare factor in the market today, allowing customers to sign contracts directly with the developer. Therefore, the transaction process is safe and transparent – the top ​​criteria for foreign investors when choosing real estate in Vietnam.

Given that most projects eligible for foreign buyers were handed over years ago, the number of primary projects available to foreign customers is now limited. Therefore, the launch of The Privé – a new project with international design and amenities – has quickly become an outstanding choice for the community of foreign experts and businessmen living and working in the city.

In parallel with transparent legality, The Privé has adopted a “one-price” policy, enabling local and foreign buyers to access the venture with the same pricing without disparity.

Location is also an important factor underpinning The Privé’s attractiveness. Located in Nam Rach Chiec next to Thu Thiem – the international financial centre, the project boasts convenient access to the metro line and key transport routes such as the Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway, Mai Chi Tho Boulevard, and Hanoi Highway. Thus, residents can easily travel to Tan Son Nhat Airport in 25 minutes and Long Thanh International Airport in under 20 minutes – an advantage in line with the appetite of foreign buyers. This is a strategic advantage, as most foreign customers travel frequently for work and appreciate quick access to transport hubs.

International living standards in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City

One factor highly appreciated by foreign clients is the closed-compound design – a model that has become standard in many developed cities. With only nine units per floor, the layout ensures privacy and tranquillity, matching the lifestyles of Japanese and Korean residents. Another plus is its elevated, flood-free location – a criterion that foreign investors often consider carefully before deciding.

Beyond private living spaces, The Privé impresses foreign customers with exceptional handover quality. From phase 1 to the upgrades in the new subdivision, many foreign customers believe that the handover standards at The Privé are equivalent to luxury projects in Singapore, Seoul, and Shanghai.

Accompanying the quality of handover is a diverse ecosystem of amenities. With a construction density of only 25 per cent, most of The Privé’s area is dedicated to greenery and water surfaces. The project boasts three resort-standard salt electrolysis swimming pools, a river-view gym, a fine dining lounge, a sports area, a cinema, and a creative studio – all blended together to create a balanced lifestyle.

At a time when very few developments are open to foreign buyers, The Privé stands out by offering a rare combination of transparent legality, prime location, modern design, international-standard handover quality, and an isolated living environment. These factors that help The Privé create strong appeal among customers, who set high standards when choosing real estate products.

For more information about The Privé’s living experience and elite values, please visit the project’s official website: https://theprive.vn

