Quandela and Quanova partner to deploy Vietnam’s first quantum computer

Photo: Quandela

Announced on October 23, the project in Quy Nhon, Gia Lai, marks the first France-Vietnam collaboration in quantum computing and will lead to the deployment of Vietnam's first quantum computer, with the support of Nam A Bank.

The long-term partnership, developed with Quanova, Quandela's strategic local partner in Vietnam, will provide Quang Trung University with a comprehensive platform for education, research, and innovation. Nam A Bank is supporting the initiative as part of its commitment to advanced technologies.

Vo Hoang Hai, deputy CEO of Nam A Bank, said, “Nam A Bank invests in core technologies, including quantum technology, to help build high-tech capabilities in Vietnam through strong and effective cooperation with French organisations.”

Marine Xech-Gaspa, director of Institutional Affairs and Public Policy at Quandela, said, “Quandela is very proud to see its strategic partnership with Quanova already materialise in the first France-Vietnam quantum computing project and the deployment of Vietnam’s first quantum computer. We sincerely thank Quang Trung University and Nam A Bank for their trust. Together, we are laying the foundations for a lasting quantum ecosystem that will support education, research, and innovation in Vietnam.”

The partnership and the deployment project were announced in Ho Chi Minh City on October 21, in the presence of representatives of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Welcoming the announcement, Étienne Ranaivoson, Consul General of France in Ho Chi Minh City, said, “As part of the first French delegation dedicated to quantum technologies in Vietnam, I welcome Quandela’s commitment, which is enabling Vietnam to acquire its first quantum computer–a symbol of the trust uniting our two countries in the technologies of the future.”

The event highlighted the shared commitment of French and Vietnamese partners to develop sovereign capabilities in quantum technologies, education, and research.

Beyond the installation of MosaiQ, the partnership is designed to build lasting local expertise. The Quantum Innovator Residency Programme will bring together students, researchers, educators, and technology innovators around practical uses of quantum computing, while faculty training, dedicated curricula, and access to Quandela’s software environment will support the emergence of a new generation of quantum talent in Vietnam.

Rossy Nguyen Hoang Hong, CEO of Quanova, said, “To co-create new technologies, we must first build trusted partnerships and train the next generation. That is why we are developing the Quantum Innovator Residency Programme with Quandela, Quang Trung University, and Nam A Bank.”

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