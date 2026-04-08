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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Qualcomm names 28 startups for 2026 Vietnam Innovation Challenge

April 08, 2026 | 10:38
(0) user say
Qualcomm has shortlisted 28 startups for its 2026 Vietnam Innovation Challenge, with those selected to receive grants, technical support, and business coaching.
Qualcomm names 28 startups for 2026 Vietnam Innovation Challenge

On April 6, Qualcomm Technologies announced the selected teams to take part in the 2026 Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge (QVIC), which specialise in sectors including smart cities, the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics and drones, healthcare, and agritech. Participants will undergo an initial three-month incubation period.

15 of the 28 startups will advance to a three-month acceleration phase with additional technical support and patent-filing incentives, culminating in a finale event in August with total prizes of $255,000.

The selection of shortlisted companies was based on various criteria, including their technical capabilities, innovative products, patentable technologies, and relevance to Vietnam's digital transformation and Industry 4.0.

"Vietnam continues to be a strategic hub for cultivating innovation, and its startups and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are central to driving digital transformation," said Nam Thieu, country general director of Qualcomm Vietnam. "With QVIC expanding from 10 to 28 teams, we are significantly scaling our support for Vietnam's next generation of innovators. This year's cohort brings exceptional strength in critical technology domains – including AI, robotics, IoT, and smart city solutions – areas that will define Vietnam's future competitiveness."

During the incubation period, the shortlisted companies will receive support, including business and technical guidance, access to Qualcomm Vietnam's Research and Development lab in Hanoi, and problem-solving assistance from local teams.

"What stands out in this QVIC cohort is the continuum of innovation, from university-incubated to industry-driven startups, all converging on real-world deployment," said Sudeepto Roy, vice president of Engineering at Qualcomm Incorporated. "These teams are moving beyond isolated AI models to end-to-end workflows and agentic AI systems that can sense, decide, and act under practical constraints. Qualcomm's role is to help translate this technical ambition into scalable platforms, where deep-tech innovation and intellectual property compound over a startup's growth cycle."

At the finale in August, a panel of industry leaders will select the top five finalists to compete for cash prizes totalling $255,000. The first-place winner will receive $100,000, second place $75,000, third place $50,000, and two additional prizes of $15,000 each will be awarded for innovative research.

Launched in 2019, QVIC has nurtured 50 innovative Vietnamese startups in advanced technology areas. With the support of Ministry of Science and Technology, the scheme aims to foster the development of Vietnam's growing technology ecosystem by identifying and nurturing innovative SMEs that design products utilising 5G, IoT, AI, smart cities, wearable devices, and multimedia technologies from Qualcomm. Cumulatively, these startups have filed over 150 patents to protect their inventions.

Vietnam a desirable destination for regional VCs Vietnam a desirable destination for regional VCs

Southeast Asian venture capital funds have set sights on Vietnamese startups. Charles Wong, co-founder and managing partner of TNB Aura, shared with VIR’s Thanh Van the investment trends of regional funds into Vietnam.
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Vietnam AI startup Nami Technology (NamiTech) has secured $4 million in its latest funding round from Japan's Toho Gas and existing investor Thien Viet Securities.
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On March 5, Thien Viet Securities JSC announced a $4 million investment in Dat Bike, a Vietnamese electric motorbike manufacturer.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
startups Qualcomm Vietnam tech startups IoT data centre AI robotics

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