NamiTech raises $4 million in funding

Photo: Shutterstock

As reported by Dealstreet Asia, NamiTech, backed by AI scientists and strong investment from reputable investors, leads the voice AI market in Vietnam. Its advanced technologies include cutting-edge capabilities in background noise cancellation, voice biometrics, speech recognition, and natural language processing. These innovations span from enhancing security to revolutionising conversation intelligence.

Some of NamiTech's flagship products include CrystalSound, which features AI-driven noise cancellation and meeting transcription, NamiSense for advanced speech-to-text and emotion recognition, VoiceDNA for secure voice authentication, NamiGen offering intelligent chatbot and voicebot solutions, and VoiceGate ensuring regulatory compliance in the insurance sector.

The startup empowers businesses to thrive in the digital transformation race with AI applications, protecting both customers and enterprises alike. It analyses valuable insights from real-life conversations, enhancing customer support and improving productivity and performance.

According to Thien Viet Securities, AI and digital infrastructure are emerging as key pillars for long-term capital attraction in Vietnam. AI is projected to contribute around $120 billion to Vietnam’s economy by 2040, becoming a major growth engine alongside traditional industries.

Representative deals in this space, such as AI Hay’s $10 million raise and NamiTech’s $4 million funding round, demonstrate investors’ preference for technology solutions that enhance productivity and operational efficiency, rather than short-term trends.

Three startups receive $790,000 in funding at Net Zero Challenge The Net Zero Challenge 2025 concluded on November 21 with $790,000 in combined catalytic grants and investment prizes awarded to outstanding startups, which will pilot innovative climate technologies in Vietnam.

TECHFEST Vietnam 2025 links startups with policy and capital TECHFEST Vietnam continues to position itself as the country’s central platform for innovative entrepreneurship, linking ideas, capital, and expertise across the startup ecosystem.