Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

NamiTech raises $4 million in funding

January 20, 2026 | 16:33
(0) user say
Vietnam AI startup Nami Technology (NamiTech) has secured $4 million in its latest funding round from Japan's Toho Gas and existing investor Thien Viet Securities.
NamiTech raises $4 million in funding
Photo: Shutterstock

As reported by Dealstreet Asia, NamiTech, backed by AI scientists and strong investment from reputable investors, leads the voice AI market in Vietnam. Its advanced technologies include cutting-edge capabilities in background noise cancellation, voice biometrics, speech recognition, and natural language processing. These innovations span from enhancing security to revolutionising conversation intelligence.

Some of NamiTech's flagship products include CrystalSound, which features AI-driven noise cancellation and meeting transcription, NamiSense for advanced speech-to-text and emotion recognition, VoiceDNA for secure voice authentication, NamiGen offering intelligent chatbot and voicebot solutions, and VoiceGate ensuring regulatory compliance in the insurance sector.

The startup empowers businesses to thrive in the digital transformation race with AI applications, protecting both customers and enterprises alike. It analyses valuable insights from real-life conversations, enhancing customer support and improving productivity and performance.

According to Thien Viet Securities, AI and digital infrastructure are emerging as key pillars for long-term capital attraction in Vietnam. AI is projected to contribute around $120 billion to Vietnam’s economy by 2040, becoming a major growth engine alongside traditional industries.

Representative deals in this space, such as AI Hay’s $10 million raise and NamiTech’s $4 million funding round, demonstrate investors’ preference for technology solutions that enhance productivity and operational efficiency, rather than short-term trends.

Three startups receive $790,000 in funding at Net Zero Challenge Three startups receive $790,000 in funding at Net Zero Challenge

The Net Zero Challenge 2025 concluded on November 21 with $790,000 in combined catalytic grants and investment prizes awarded to outstanding startups, which will pilot innovative climate technologies in Vietnam.
TECHFEST Vietnam 2025 links startups with policy and capital TECHFEST Vietnam 2025 links startups with policy and capital

TECHFEST Vietnam continues to position itself as the country’s central platform for innovative entrepreneurship, linking ideas, capital, and expertise across the startup ecosystem.
Vietnam a desirable destination for regional VCs Vietnam a desirable destination for regional VCs

Southeast Asian venture capital funds have set sights on Vietnamese startups. Charles Wong, co-founder and managing partner of TNB Aura, shared with VIR’s Thanh Van the investment trends of regional funds into Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Nami Technology AI startups Voice AI NamiTech startups tech startups VCs venture capital

Related Contents

Vietnamese teams shine at Startup Wars 2025

Vietnamese teams shine at Startup Wars 2025

ThinkZone launches fund for next-gen tech startups

ThinkZone launches fund for next-gen tech startups

Vietnamese firms accelerate AI adoption amid untapped potential

Vietnamese firms accelerate AI adoption amid untapped potential

Unreasonable Food 2025 Cohort: 14 Mars-Backed Startups Revealed

Unreasonable Food 2025 Cohort: 14 Mars-Backed Startups Revealed

100 startups sail into Hong Kong finale

100 startups sail into Hong Kong finale

Cyberport Takes Start-Ups to MyFintech Week in Malaysia

Cyberport Takes Start-Ups to MyFintech Week in Malaysia

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ M&A

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Three key dynamics supporting Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2026

Three key dynamics supporting Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2026

NamiTech raises $4 million in funding

NamiTech raises $4 million in funding

Kafi Securities' double APEA honours reflective of strong 2025

Kafi Securities' double APEA honours reflective of strong 2025

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020