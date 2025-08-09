Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Q2 profits surge across key sectors

August 09, 2025 | 10:24
(0) user say
Profit growth was broad-based across most sectors in the second quarter, with construction and building materials, logistics, and export-oriented industries standing out as the top performers.

As of August 4, a total of 1,064 listed companies, representing 98.7 per cent of the market’s total capitalisation, had released their Q2 financial statements or preliminary business results.

Total revenue in Q2 recorded a modest on-year increase of 6.9 per cent, while net profit after tax surged by 30.2 per cent compared to the same period in 2024, far exceeding the 20.9 per cent growth recorded in Q1.

The non-financial sector continued to lead growth for the fourth consecutive quarter, with net profit rising 41.7 per cent on-year in Q2. Despite being directly impacted by tariffs, export-oriented firms and industrial real estate companies still recorded impressive net profit growth of 153.6 and 63 per cent, respectively.

"Most sectors recorded positive profit growth, except for industrial goods and services. The sectors that outperformed our expectations included retail, fertilisers, utilities, banking, and construction. On the other hand, some sectors such as food and beverages and certain residential real estate stocks delivered results below expectations,” stated a report by SSI Securities.

Construction and building materials emerged as a highlight of the Q2 earnings season. Major contractors such as Coteccons and Vinaconex posted strong revenue and net profit growth, bolstered by a recovering real estate market and accelerated infrastructure investment.

"This trend also extended to building materials suppliers, with construction steel, cement, plastic pipes, and construction stone all reporting solid business results," said Pham Luu Hung, head of research at SSI Securities.

Industry leaders such as Hoa Phat Group (steel), Vicem Ha Tien (cement), Binh Minh Plastics, Tien Phong Plastic (plastic pipes), and Bien Hoa Building Materials Production and Construction (construction stone) saw their net profits grow by 39, 145, 17.7, and 35 per cent on-year, respectively.

The logistics, export, and utility sectors were clear beneficiaries of favourable market and external conditions. Logistics companies such as Gemadept Corporation, Hai An Transport & Stevedoring, and Vietnam Container Shipping, along with exporters like Vinh Hoan Corporation and Nam Viet Corporation, all posted strong profit growth in H1, driven by front-loading trends.

Textile and garment exports rose 10 per cent on-year in Q2, led by the US market, EU, and Japan. Seafood exports climbed 16.9 per cent on-year, reaching $5.2 billion, thanks to solid demand from the US, China, and Japan. Exporters also benefited from the appreciation of major foreign currencies against the VND.

“Although sector-wide revenue remained flat, utilities reported outstanding net profit growth of 72 per cent on-year in Q2, contributing around 12 per cent to overall market profit growth,” Hung said.

Q2 profits surge across key sectors

The financial sector continued to play a pivotal role in Vietnam’s profit growth during the second quarter of 2025, largely driven by financial services companies that benefited from a sharp rise in stock market liquidity.

According to SSI Research, the total after-tax profit of the financial services group reached an estimated $170 million in Q2, marking a 43 per cent increase on-year.

Cumulatively, the sector recorded approximately $300 million in profit over the first six months, representing a 20 per cent rise compared to the same period last year, a performance deemed relatively impressive by analysts.

Dao Hong Duong, director of sectors and stock analysis at VPBank Securities, highlighted two major drivers behind the robust earnings. “First, margin lending has emerged as the key growth engine for securities firms. Companies such as VIX Securities, SSI Securities, Saigon-Hanoi Securities, and VNDirect all posted strong income gains from this segment,” he said.

He also noted that a significant portion of the earnings was driven by positive fair value movements in their trading portfolios, particularly for VIX, Saigon-Hanoi Securities, and Vietcap Securities, who capitalised on favourable market conditions in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the banking group saw more modest profit growth, underperforming the broader market due to the continued low interest rate environment that commercial banks had to maintain. However, banks remained the largest contributor to total market profit, accounting for approximately 44 per cent of after-tax earnings.

VietinBank overtook Vietcombank to become the most profitable lender in the sector during Q2, reporting a pre-tax profit of $483.9 million, a 79 per cent increase on-year. Other notable gainers included SHB, which posted a 59 per cent rise; ABBank with a 222 per cent jump; NCB with 535 per cent; and Kienlongbank with a 67 per cent increase.

“Banks under SSI’s coverage saw an average pre-tax profit increase of 16.4 per cent on-year in Q2, up from 9.3 per cent in Q1, largely driven by VietinBank and VPBank,” said Hung.

He also pointed out the growing divergence in business performance across the banking sector. “While banks such as VietinBank, ACB, VPBank, and VIB delivered better-than-expected results, others including Sacombank, MBBank, and MSB fell short of forecasts,” he added.

Tariff reprieve leads to positive Q2 for Vietnam Tariff reprieve leads to positive Q2 for Vietnam

Trade negotiations with the United States in early July appeared promising for Vietnam, prompting the UOB (United Overseas Bank) to revise up its forecast for Vietnam's GDP growth in 2025 by 0.9 per cent to 6.9 per cent.
Global business confidence remains fragile despite Q2 uptick Global business confidence remains fragile despite Q2 uptick

Global business confidence among professional accountants is showing tentative signs of a recovery, according to new data from an international survey.
Securities profits surge to historic highs, leaving some behind Securities profits surge to historic highs, leaving some behind

Many securities firms posted record profits in the second quarter of 2025, fuelled by bullish market sentiment, rising liquidity, and a surge in foreign inflows, though some major players lagged the uptrend.

By Hazy Tran

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
profits business results Q2 construction logistics export-import

Related Contents

Vietnam positions logistics as strategic growth engine

Vietnam positions logistics as strategic growth engine

When infrastructure shapes the flow of capital in logistics

When infrastructure shapes the flow of capital in logistics

Interschool logistics competition highlights industry-ready skills for Gen Z students

Interschool logistics competition highlights industry-ready skills for Gen Z students

European expertise to boost Vietnam’s sustainable logistics push

European expertise to boost Vietnam’s sustainable logistics push

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Fuelre4m brings innovative solutions to drive Vietnam’s energy transition

Fuelre4m brings innovative solutions to drive Vietnam’s energy transition

Latest News ⁄ Money

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Five million household businesses to adopt self-declared tax system

Five million household businesses to adopt self-declared tax system

Vietnam establishes management board for crypto asset trading market

Vietnam establishes management board for crypto asset trading market

ACB offers financing to fit Vietnam’s textile and garment industry

ACB offers financing to fit Vietnam’s textile and garment industry

Vietnam accelerates push for open banking

Vietnam accelerates push for open banking

Reshaping the country’s digital finance sector

Reshaping the country’s digital finance sector

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020